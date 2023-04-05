Spring is here, and the hope is cattle producers will not need to feed cows on top of existing snow for a few months.

That gives them plenty of time to implement a swath grazing system for next winter.

This system helps stretch out winter feed, says Garland Dahlke, an animal scientist and researcher at Iowa State University.

“You’re making hay but you’re not making bales,” he says. “You mow the grass and put in a windrow and let the cows pick it up.”

ISU has used swath grazing with the campus herd for the last four years and has expanded usage to its McNay farm in south central Iowa. This winter grazing strategy, which has been popular in Canada for a number of years, is designed to extend the grazing season through winter and adverse weather events.

In Iowa, it both extends the grazing season and almost doubles the forage utilization over intensely grazed stockpiled forages, Dahlke said.

At the McNay farm, pearl millet was planted in June and mowed into windrows in late November. Spring calving cows grazed cornstalks until Dec. 7, when they were turned into the swath fields. Swaths were strip grazed utilizing temporary electric fence to control access.

“Swath grazing gives you a huge advantage because it’s easier to find the forage in the snow, and there is less loss due to trampling,” Dahlke says.

He says timing mowing ahead of a snow storm in the forecast is an ideal situation for swath grazing.

“Wait up until the last minute before mowing,” Dahlke says. “The cold will also help prevent a lot of deterioration.”

ISU researchers have used pearl millet, sorghum and sorghum sudangrass. Dahlke says the millet holds on to its nutrients longer than the other two.

He says in a cooler climate like Canada, triticale works well.

Dahlke suggests making this forage part of a traditional crop rotation

“You can get very big yields and a lot of feed in a small amount of ground,” he says. “You can go back to soybeans or corn without missing a beat.”

Dahlke says the amount of feed generated comes close to what is accumulated with corn silage, with amounts ranging from 3 to 7 tons of dry matter per acres for sorghum sudangrass.

He says a no-till drill is used to plant the seed.

“There are a lot of different flavors out there, so picking the right seed is very important,” Dahlke says. “You want to look for one that makes a good amount of quality forage.”

Fertilizing the new field is an option, although Dahlke says it may not be necessary.

“We’ve knifed in some hog manure, but we really don’t use a lot of fertilizer,” he says. “We also haven’t had to use any weed control.”

By having the forage in windrows, Dahlke says 70% of the grass is able to be utilized.

“That’s much better than if you just turn those cows loose into the pasture,” he says. “We’re not looking to make the best forage. We just want forage that is good enough to feed cows through the winter.”