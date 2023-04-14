Planning ahead can help make breeding season a success.

Early spring is a good time to start getting ready to turn out bulls with the cow herd, says Patrick Wall, Extension beef specialist with Iowa State University based in southeast Iowa.

“You want to go out and assess their body condition,” he says. “Do they need weight added or taken off?”

Wall says if multiple bulls are kept in the same pen, bulls that might need to add weight could be separated and fed more so they are in better condition prior to breeding.

He suggests that bulls be given a breeding soundness exam about 30 days ahead of being turned out with the cows. Structural issues like feet also need to be assessed.

“We’ve had a significant period of mud around here, so we have seen foot abscesses,” Wall says, adding bulls should also be checked to make sure they are not limping.

He says trimming feet may also be necessary and should be done 30 days prior to breeding to give the bull plenty of time to heal.

Frostbite is always a concern, says Kacie McCarthy, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska. She says the bull’s scrotum should be checked for frostbite, adding any damage could hurt semen quality.

“Make sure you do this 60 days prior to turning that bull out,” McCarthy says. “That will give you plenty of time to find another bull before breeding season.”

She says tissue damage due to frostbite will appear as a scab, discoloration and/or sloughing of the lower portion of the scrotum.

“Scrotal frostbite will hinder the bull’s ability to raise or lower the testicles for proper thermoregulation, which ultimately will affect sperm production and result in reduced fertility,” McCarthy says. “A study looked at the effect of severity of frostbite on semen quality in bulls and noted that the percentage of bulls that had an unsatisfactory BSE score increased to 26.7% when frostbite was moderate and 88.7% when severe frostbite occurred.”

Producers should have a plan in place to address parasites, she said.

McCarthy says most mature bulls can be kept in good body condition with a forage and roughage diet. Bulls that need to put on weight could be fed extra energy.

The bull-to-cow ratio also needs to be assessed. Wall says bulls age 2 and up should be able to cover 25 to 50 cows, while yearling bulls can handle 15 to 20 cows.

He says if producers are looking to have sire verification, DNA samples should be collected prior to breeding.