Vet students ‘have choices’ in job market

DUNLAP, Iowa — Just like much of the nation, veterinary clinics are hiring.

And just like with much of the nation, finding employees to fill those openings can be a challenge.

The demand is strong for food animal veterinarians, much like it was when Glenn Ringenberg graduated from Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2010.

“The demand right now is really strong,” he says. “We’re looking to hire a veterinarian here. I think a lot of practices are doing that.”

Ringenberg is a Nebraska native and worked in a feedlot until enrolling in the University of Nebraska-Kearney at the age of 26. After graduating with his pre-vet degree, Ringenberg worked at an ethanol plant in Minden, Nebraksa, for a year before being accepted into Iowa State’s veterinary college.

“I went to Kearney with the idea of doing ag business, but I liked the math and science classes much more than I liked economics,” he says. “I was fortunate to have good mentors at the feedyard where I worked, including a veterinarian who really got me thinking about going to school.”

Ringenberg joined the Dunlap clinic in 2013. He works closely with livestock producers in Harrison and other counties.

Future veterinarians are expressing more interest in being a part of mixed animal practices, says Pat Halbur, chair of ISU’s veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine department and executive director of the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

He says roughly 50 to 60% of current veterinary students are choosing mixed animal or food animal practice. Halbur says a decade ago, that percentage was closer to 10 to 15%.

Larger numbers of students would suggest jobs might be hard to find, but that’s not the case.

“We have about 160 graduates each year, which makes ISU the second largest school in the country in the number of graduates,” Halbur says. “But less than 50% of those students actually take those jobs. Within three years, a much smaller percentage are actually working with those animals.”

Other factors play a role in demand, he says, including retirements, long hours and student loan debt. Some are leaving private practice to work for the government.

“Demand for these veterinarians is the strongest I’ve seen in my 30 years,” Halbur says. “Most of our fourth-year students have job offers by October, November or December, months before they graduate.

“Our practitioners need to be aware of that if they are needing to hire someone.”

Some practices offer internships, Halbur says, and it’s not unusual for a job offer to follow.

“Once they hire someone, our practitioners need to make sure they mentor those new graduates, and get them involved in the community,” he says. “That community engagement is going to be important.”

Halbur says veterinary colleges may also look into more student exchanges. ISU and the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources have established the ISU-UNL Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine. Under this program, 26 Nebraska resident students who are admitted to ISU will enroll and complete the first two years of the veterinary curriculum at UNL and the last two years at ISU.

The 26 Nebraska resident students will pay ISU resident veterinary tuition for all four years of enrollment, with the tuition for the first two years paid to UNL and for the last two years to ISU. Only verified Nebraska residents are eligible for admission to the Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine.

“This program has been tremendously successful,” Halbur says.

Ringenberg says veterinary students looking for a practice need to make sure they do their homework.

“Check out those clinics to make sure it’s a good fit for you,” he says. “You have to make sure it’s what you want it to be. You have choices, so check the clinic’s history so you know all you can about it.”