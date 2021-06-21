Veterinarian reviews FAD prevention, COVID comeback

Chris Rademacher is the associate director of the Iowa Pork Industry Center at Iowa State University, and also serves as a clinical professor and ISU Swine Extension Veterinarian in the Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine department at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Rademacher received his bachelor of science and doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Minnesota.
IFT: The pork industry has put a lot of time into keeping ASF (African swine fever) and other foreign animal diseases off our soil. Are you comfortable with the amount of work done, and how much more work remains?
RADEMACHER: There had been some talk about foreign animal disease (FAD) prevention preparation in the past 5-10 years, but that all really got accelerated once ASF exploded across China in 2019. The threat to the U.S. swine industry comes about as we import a significant amount of feed ingredients from China as they are the only producers of certain feed ingredients.
Recent research by Scott Dee shows that certain feed ingredients could potentially harbor ASF and other viruses and could survive a Trans-Pacific or Trans-Atlantic shipment, so there is a risk. The leading hypothesis for PEDV introduction into the U.S in 2013 was on contaminated feed ingredients from Asia, so the risk is real. There has been a lot of attention on feed ingredients in terms of sourcing from ASF-free countries, eliminating soy and soy product imports (one of the riskiest products), extending holding times for ingredients and adding mitigants to the feed as potential strategies to minimize this threat.
There has been a lot of work done on how to handle a potential outbreak in terms of producer preparation, contingency plans and how to minimize the impact. There is a voluntary producer program that involves swine producers and state/federal animal health officials (US-Swine Health Improvement Plan or US-SHIP: usswinehealthimprovement plan.com) being launched to help certify herds as ASF-CSF monitored if an outbreak were to occur to help producers keep their pigs ASF-CSF free. The Customs and Border Patrol has increased their efforts to help ensure that ASF isn’t illegally brought into the country in food products. So, there has been a lot of progress on these fronts, but there is still so much yet to do.
IFT: COVID-19 hit the pork industry hard, especially in the first few months. How well has the industry recovered, particularly in the Midwest?
RADEMACHER: The simultaneous closures of the packing plants in April of 2020 created an intense supply chain disruption that created a crisis for the industry. Pork producers again showed their resiliency in finding new outlets for their pigs and making nutritional adjustments to slow the growth until the plants were re-opened. Plants were mostly re-opened and back to near full capacity by the end of May and were able to work through the backlog of pigs during last summer. There were some sows and pigs that were culled and this has reduced the supply, thus the reason for the recent surge in prices and profitability in the swine industry.
IFT: Did the pandemic help shine the light on new opportunities for producers, such as marketing directly to the consumer?
RADEMACHER: Many different options were explored regarding where they could move their pigs during the supply chain disruption. We certainly saw an increase in marketing directly to consumers, but the overall impact was small as there weren’t enough small lockers to take the entire backlog of pigs.
IFT: Ballot initiatives pop up occasionally that could impact the hog industry. How concerned should producers in the Midwest be?
RADEMACHER: Proposition 12, which was passed in California in 2018 and is set to be enacted on Jan. 1, 2022, will place restrictions on selling fresh, whole pork into the state unless the sows are raised in group housing (24 square feet). There is currently a lawsuit questioning the legality of the proposition, but copycat ballot initiatives are starting to pop up in other states as well. They certainly pose a threat to U.S. swine producers as these initiatives limit opportunities for producers to provide inexpensive protein to help feed this country.
IFT: Biosecurity took on an added importance during the PEDV outbreak in 2013-14. Have producers maintained that level of security, or does work remain?
RADEMACHER: While the PEDV outbreak certainly highlighted some inadequacies in biosecurity, there continue to be opportunities for improvement. Transportation biosecurity and dead stock management continue to be opportunities and will require some infrastructure improvements to help solve them. There has been a lot of attention on addressing these gaps as producers do their foreign animal disease preparation and understand where improvements can be made.
IFT: Can you describe what role the Iowa Pork Industry Center plays in the industry?
RADEMACHER: The IPIC is a center of excellence located at Iowa State University and started as a collaboration between the Colleges of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine. The center is a place where faculty with an interest in swine can collaborate to solve issues that are pertinent to the producers in Iowa and across the globe. A good example was during the COVID-19 supply chain interruption, where IPIC teamed up with the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to form the Iowa Resource Coordination Center, which was a resource that producers could contact with questions about what they could do to help minimize the impact of the supply chain disruption.
IPIC provided expertise on animal welfare, nutrition strategies, health considerations and engineering expertise to help producers work through their issues during that crisis.
IFT: Do you see the potential for continued industry growth in the Midwest?
RADEMACHER: A lot of it will depend on continued growth in the export market, since domestic consumption of pork has largely been flat the last 30 years. And that is, of course, assuming we stay free of any of the foreign animal diseases. The Midwest still has the cheapest cost of production because of locally sourced grains, ag-friendly states and that is where the majority of the packing plants are located. If the industry expands, it will likely be in the Midwest.