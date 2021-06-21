Veterinarian reviews FAD prevention, COVID comeback

Chris Rademacher is the associate director of the Iowa Pork Industry Center at Iowa State University, and also serves as a clinical professor and ISU Swine Extension Veterinarian in the Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine department at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Rademacher received his bachelor of science and doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Minnesota.

IFT: The pork industry has put a lot of time into keeping ASF (African swine fever) and other foreign animal diseases off our soil. Are you comfortable with the amount of work done, and how much more work remains?

RADEMACHER: There had been some talk about foreign animal disease (FAD) prevention preparation in the past 5-10 years, but that all really got accelerated once ASF exploded across China in 2019. The threat to the U.S. swine industry comes about as we import a significant amount of feed ingredients from China as they are the only producers of certain feed ingredients.

Recent research by Scott Dee shows that certain feed ingredients could potentially harbor ASF and other viruses and could survive a Trans-Pacific or Trans-Atlantic shipment, so there is a risk. The leading hypothesis for PEDV introduction into the U.S in 2013 was on contaminated feed ingredients from Asia, so the risk is real. There has been a lot of attention on feed ingredients in terms of sourcing from ASF-free countries, eliminating soy and soy product imports (one of the riskiest products), extending holding times for ingredients and adding mitigants to the feed as potential strategies to minimize this threat.