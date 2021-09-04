Veterinarian sees animal science education changing

Dan Thomson is a third-generation bovine veterinarian from Clearfield, Iowa, and serves as chairman of the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University. He began his duties in January 2020.

Thomson received his B.S. in animal science and DVM from Iowa State University. He completed his master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from South Dakota State University, and a PhD in ruminant nutrition from Texas Tech University.

Thomson previously held the title of Jones Professor of Production Medicine and Epidemiology at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He created, founded and directed the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University, and has served as the global co-leader for McDonald’s Beef Health and Welfare Committee, sits on the YUM! Animal Welfare Council, chairs the Animal Welfare Committee of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and serves on the Animal Welfare Advisory Board of Tyson Fresh Meats.

Thomson was an associate veterinarian with Veterinary Research and Consulting Services in Greeley, Colorado. He then served as the director of animal health and well-being for Cactus Feeders in Amarillo, Texas. Thomson still practices feedlot medicine in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Texas, and is an owner/partner in PAC veterinary and research services, which oversees the veterinary care, health and well-being for 20% of the U.S. cattle on feed.

He is recognized internationally as a leader in animal welfare, beef cattle production and cattle health management. Thomson’s research program has been granted over $35.3 million, with $16 million of those funds coming with him as the primary investigator.