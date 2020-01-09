DES MOINES — A video series from the National Pork Board creates opportunities for farmers and others involved in pork production to share with consumers a firsthand view inside today’s modern farms.
The virtual reality videos enable viewers to virtually tour gestation, farrowing, nursery and finishing barns, according to a news release from the board.
“The new videos let viewers step into a barn, take a guided tour and look around through a virtual reality platform in much the same way as if they were actually inside a barn,” said David Newman, president of the National Pork Board and a pig farmer representing Arkansas. “We think this platform will go a long way toward sharing our We Care story with consumers, and the lengths farmers go to in order to provide a safe, sustainable and nutritious product.”
The videos can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook or through a VR headset.
“The high-tech platform is a fitting way to illustrate the cutting-
edge tools and processes pig farmers use to provide a safe, secure environment for the well-being of every animal on farms across the United States,” said Newman.
The videos were filmed in partnership with the Minnesota Pork Board and Christensen Farms located in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.
The board debuted the videos at the Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo last fall, with more than 10,000 registered dietitians, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders in attendance.
“The videos will help us share the story of today’s pig farming and demonstrate that what we do — day in and day out — is based on the utmost concern for human health, nutrition and sustainability,” said Adria Huseth, manager of nutrition communication and research for the Pork Checkoff.