Way We Live winners make a name in livestock

TREYNOR, Iowa — They may be semi-retired from farming, but Roger and Ann Vorthmann seem to have plenty to do.

“We’ve always been busy,” Ann says.

The couple will be honored at the Iowa State Fair this month as one of the recipients of the Way We Live award.

“We were nominated by our family,” Ann says. “It was quite a surprise.”

The couple has been married for 51 years and have three children — Chad, Deb and Erica — and seven grandchildren.

While the family has always grown corn, beans and hay on their Pottawattamie County farm, they are best known for their involvement with the Limousin breed — a labor of love that began in 1976, when they bought their first bull.

“We used him on our commercial cows until 1980, when we bought 4-H heifers for Chad and then Deb,” Roger says.

Ann says they became true seedstock producers in 1988, when Roger broke his hip ahead of the Iowa Beef Expo.

“I had to show those bulls,” she says with a chuckle. “After that, we were seedstock producers.”

The family has been very active in the Limousin breed, both in Iowa and on a national level. Roger has held several offices in the Iowa Limousin Association, while Ann has served as secretary.

Roger has also served on the board of directors for the North American Limousin Foundation.

The couple also spent thousands of hours on the road over the years, traveling to shows throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Their service to agriculture also included the hog industry. The Vorthmanns raised hogs for many years. Roger was honored as a Master Pork Producer, while Ann worked with the Iowa Porkettes.

The Vorthmanns are also members of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Pottawattamie County Cattlemen’s Association and West Pottawattamie Farm Bureau, and support the Iowa Corn Growers and Iowa Soybean Association.

Not long ago, their daughter Deb and her husband George Miller were looking to purchase some farm ground.

“They were looking at a farm near Deb’s house and were talking about putting up a cattle shed and a shop for George, but we had all that here,” Roger says. “We sold them the home place, and they farm the ground on a crop share arrangement. We still own half the cows.

“I was wanting to cut back on my hours on the farm, so it worked out perfectly.”

In addition to Deb, Chad and Erica also help out with the farming operation. Erica creates ad designs, building the sale catalog, creating videos for YouTube, grooming sale cattle, organizing and clerking private treaty sales and updating kids’ shirt sizes and names. Chad maintains the Vorthmann Limousin website as well as helping before the fall private treaty sale.

Roger and Ann bought a home in nearby Council Bluffs but still make the trek to the farm almost daily.

“We still enjoy it, but we can make our own hours now,” Roger says.

The combination of active grandchildren and the cattle business makes spare time rare, so the couple’s days stay full.

“We are on the go a lot, but we like it that way,” Ann says. “I think it’s important to keep busy.”