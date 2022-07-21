Way We Live winners specialize in sheep and goats

BOUTON, Iowa — As Steven Taylor helps his 11-year-old grandson to load sheep in a trailer, his 28-year-old son and farm partner, Eric, offers a simple description of the family farm.

“We raise show lambs and goats,” Eric says.

This farm started out long ago as a diversified farm operation with row crops and livestock.

“My great-great-grandpa started it in 1941,” Eric says. “My dad eventually got involved.”

And it was his dad, Steven, who made the move away from row crops and into commercial sheep production and eventually into show sheep and then show goats. Today they raise commercial crossbred sheep as well as some purebred Dorset and Dorper sheep. They have sold animals to farmers and youth in 16 states, and are active in helping young people in the area who want to show sheep or goats.

It’s no secret, they say, that with fewer farmers raising livestock, more farm kids are making the choice to show sheep or goats instead of cattle or hogs. Eric now handles the goat events at the county fair, and the family used to provide the sheep for the animal learning center at the state fair.

“I help out with the showmanship contest,” Eric adds.

The good news, he adds, is that there has been less controversy about the difference between a good market animal and a good show animal in the goat and sheep world than there has been in the cattle world. They still emphasize the need for breeding an animal that has good muscle, that is productive, that has a solid frame and structure, and that has a level top. They are looking for animals that will gain and produce well for the market and that could breed and birth with some ease.

“We’ve always kind of tended to go toward the production end,” Eric says.

But there have been challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of many livestock shows for a time and that made the business of producing show animals more difficult. More production had to shift to meat production. But the shows are back and so is the show business.