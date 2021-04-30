Windbreaks pay off in ‘brutal’ February

Shawn Shouse says if there was ever a winter that validated the expense of a feedlot windbreak, it was the last one.

“February was brutal,” he says. “It was a long winter for everyone.”

A well-constructed windbreak can help keep cattle warmer and dryer in the winter in addition to helping them add weight despite winter conditions.

“The majority of open feedlots have some sort of windbreak,” says Shouse, an Extension ag engineer with Iowa State University based in southwest Iowa. “It’s a huge benefit when it comes to feed efficiency. You really see that benefit during periods of extreme cold stress.”

He says many systems will work well to help keep animals out of a harsh wind. Shouse says some producers may elect to plant trees to keep away the north wind. Others may build tall fences that not only knock down the wind, but help keep snow out of the feedlot.

Shelters inside the lot could also offer some wind resistance, he says.

Windbreaks are also effective for cattle housed under a roof, such as a monoslope building.

“Most will use stacked bales as a temporary windbreak, especially in the early part of winter,” Shouse says. “The important thing is keeping cattle dry, which you can do much more easily in a building. If they stay dry, they can usually handle cold fairly well.”

Any windbreak should be set up to ensure air flow during the warmer months.

Shouse says windbreaks can also provide habitat for birds and smaller wildlife. He says using a mixture of tree and bush species will help entice wildlife if desired.