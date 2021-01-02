Winter 2020 increases weights, helps with margins

While 2020 certainly taught the livestock industry that there are no guarantees, there appears to be room for optimism in 2021.

Both hog and cattle futures indicate good news, especially in the second quarter.

Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University, says after a sluggish first quarter, hog prices should rebound in the second quarter.

He says first quarter lean hog prices should average between $63 and $67 per hundredweight, but will push into the $70s over the next several months. Second quarter prices should be in the $70 to $74 range, with prices averaging between $74 and $78 in the third quarter and $63 to $67 in the fourth quarter.

Those prices would be roughly 15% higher than in 2020.

“Year-to-year comparisons are difficult because of what happened in 2020, but I do expect higher prices, and a lot of that will be driven by what we see in the second and third quarters,” Schulz says. “I think we’ll be going to more seasonal prices in 2021.”

He says the industry is back to 2019 slaughter levels, with weights heavier than a year ago.

“It’s been a tremendous winter so far as the weather goes, and with the early harvest, that has helped increase weights and helped the margins,” Schulz says.

Sow numbers were a bit lower than a year ago as of Sept. 1, while farrowing intentions were also down. But Schulz says with an improving price outlook, producers may be tempted to hold on to sows.

“Feeder pig prices are very strong, which suggests we have space available and are optimistic about 2021,” he says.