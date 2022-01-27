Winter brings challenges for calving or breeding

While calving season has started for some operations, others won’t see new calves for several months.

Each producer needs to assess goals before choosing a calving season, says Denise Schwab, Extension beef specialist for Iowa State University based in eastern Iowa.

She says January, February and early March work well for seedstock operations.

“From a bull standpoint, those bulls are going to be 2 or 3 months older when they are turned out with the cows,” Schwab says. “They are going to be able to handle more cows if they are older.”

Producers calving in the winter need to make sure they have adequate facilities and shelter for cow-calf pairs when the weather turns bad.

“Those calves are going to need a windbreak and a dry place to rest,” Schwab says.

Calves born from late March into June generally encounter better weather conditions, but mud may be more of an issue for calves born on pasture. Schwab says calving facilities could be beneficial for spring calves as well.

“You want to keep them out of the mud if you can,” she says, adding calves born in muddy conditions could be more susceptible to respiratory issues.

Schwab say feed should be a concern for cows calving in the winter and spring.

“They are going to need more feed and better feed to support lactation,” she says.

New grass growth is typically available in April to help provide lactating cows with the feed they need, Schwab adds.