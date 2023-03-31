Editor’s note: This is part of a series on Iowa State University’s Women Impacting Agriculture honorees.

Laura Cunningham isn’t shy about sharing her love of the agriculture industry.

She received a Women Impacting Agriculture award last November through Iowa State University Extension’s Women in Ag Program — one of four recipients of the award in 2022.

Cunningham and her husband Aaron operate SkyView Farms near Nora Springs in Floyd County, Iowa. The couple has a 2-year-old son, Wyatt, with another son on the way in July.

While the family does grow row crops, Laura’s focus is their commercial cattle herd. They use Angus bulls and SimmAngus cows.

“That’s a nice marbling mix,” she says.

The herd helps provide beef for their direct marketing business.

“We’ve done that for about 10 years, and started off selling to friends and neighbors,” Cunningham says. “I have a marketing background, so it seemed like a good step to take.”

The business really took off after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers looked to buy food directly from farmers.

“We just love getting feedback from people,” Cunningham says. “This will be a large part of our farming operation for a long time.”

Cunningham has also worked with fellow producers to market their products. The couple received a grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and worked with ISU Extension to create a “food hub” that includes pork, poultry and eggs sourced from other area farms, as well as their direct-to-consumer beef.

“We’ve never really had a store on the farm, but now we are using the lower level of an old two-story dairy barn that will give us a storefront,” she says. “We’re really looking forward to that.”

Cunningham markets 50% of the beef direct-to-consumer with the remainder going to a regional packer.

She was instrumental in integrating reduced-tillage practices and rye cover crops used for feed. She manages the finances as well as the grain marketing.

Cunningham is a graduate of Iowa State University with a BS in ag business. She says she learned the importance of networking and bringing groups together to learn.

She also believes in being active off the farm. While serving on the Iowa Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer Committee, Cunningham worked with Extension to bring more young farmers to local programs.

Cunningham served as the chair of the state Farm Bureau Young Farmer Advisory Committee and was a 2020 recipient of the Young Farmer Leadership Award. She has also represented the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association on the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture’s Butchery Innovation Task Force, where she worked with others in the Iowa meat industry to identify ways to increase regional meat processing capacity and access the workforce.

She gives her grandfather much of the credit for developing her love of agriculture. He was a teacher who chartered the first FFA chapter at Rockford Senior High in 1950. In 2019, Laura started Central Springs AgEd Boosters, a local 501(c)(3) organization, to increase ag literacy in her local school district. The organization’s current focus is raising $400,000 to start and sustain an all-new agriculture curriculum and charter an FFA chapter at Central Springs High School.

“We are in our first semester of vo-ag, and we have a new FFA chapter,” Cunningham says. “I’m really proud of that.”

She volunteers through Ag in the Classroom to do Farm Chats with elementary school students, giving them virtual tours of her farm. Cunningham also helps other farmers learn from her experiences, and recently held an open house in partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers to share insight on the benefits of calving barns.

She has long been a proponent of women in leadership and is a participant in Common Ground, a group of Iowa women working to connect with consumers to increase trust in farming practices and food.