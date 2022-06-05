World Pork Expo continues to build trade show in 2022

Doug Fricke is expecting a tremendous show for the World Pork Expo, scheduled for June 8-10 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“We have a lot of new companies coming, giving us around 400 who will be at the expo,” says Fricke, director of trade show marketing with the National Pork Producers Council. “We also have a handful coming who were unable to participate last year due to COVID-19, so we’re glad to have them back.”

The trade show continues to expand into other areas of the fairgrounds, and Fricke says the array of exhibitors offers something for everyone.

“If there’s something you need, you can find it at the expo,” he says.

This year’s schedule includes 10 educational seminars for producers, with topics ranging from sustainability to foreign animal disease. Five of those seminars are part of the Pork Academy, with the others sponsored by businesses.

Lunch at The Big Grill will be served all three days, with the grill positioned south of the Varied Industries Building.

On June 8 and 9, the popular grilling team of Mad Dog & Merrill will be at the expo to educate and entertain producers.

“We were approached by several of our states about having them, and they have quite the following on YouTube,” Fricke says. “We’re looking forward to having them.”

Among the sponsors are state pork associations from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana and Minnesota.

PQA Plus and TQA training are also available during the expo.

Fricke says producer registrations are coming in quickly now that the bulk of spring planting is done.

“Our trade show is as big as it’s ever been, and we’re excited about that,” he says. “We’re looking forward to a great week.”

A complete World Pork Expo scheduled may be found online at worldpork.org/.

