World Pork Expo draws crowd of companies

After three years, Sarah Heppner says it was nice to see things back to normal at the World Pork Expo.

The event was canceled in 2019 and 2020 due to concerns with African swine fever and the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, there were still some exhibitors missing due to lingering COVID issues.

“This is really the first show where things look more normal,” says Heppner, manager of marketing and central Canadian sales for Fast Genetics. “I didn’t come last year because the (Canadian) border was still closed, so it was great to be back.”

The event went off without a hitch June 7-9, bringing over 10,000 people to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“We had a great event,” says Doug Fricke, director of trade show marketing with the National Pork Producers Council. “Attendance was up slightly from last year, and we had some exhibitors back after being gone last year. We’re very pleased with how things went.”

He says for the most part, producers seemed optimistic about the industry and were very interested in learning about new technology, among other things.

“We saw a lot of interaction between producers and exhibitors,” Fricke says. “They took advantage of these great networking opportunities.”

The lure of free pork also proved popular.

“McDonald’s brought their McRig for free breakfast sandwiches, and that drew a crowd,” Fricke says. “And the Big Grill was just as busy as ever.”

Heppner says producers who stopped at her company’s booth talked a lot about sow mortality.

“That was a hot topic, as was feed costs,” she says. “Risk marketing was also a hot topic.”

Updating facilities was also on the mind of producers, says Andy Altenburg with Altenburg Construction in Lewisville, Minnesota. His company replaces slats in buildings throughout the Midwest.

Altenburg says while the majority of the work is simple updating, producers also have Proposition 12 on their minds. The California law establishes minimum requirements for confining certain farm animals and prohibits sales of meat and egg products from animals confined in a non-complying manner.

“They’re thinking about Prop 12, so we’re seeing changes in gestation buildings,” he says. “But in the finishers, it’s just updating.”

Altenburg says there was steady traffic to his booth, and he was pleased with the turnout at the expo.

“We had new people stop by as well as clients,” he says. “It was good to get past COVID from the last two years and see more people there.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.