CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Hawkeye Farm Show is set to run Feb. 28 through March 2 with more than 200 exhibitors featuring over 1,000 agricultural products and services. The 36th annual event is hosted on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in the UNI-Dome.
The event is expected to bring thousands of area ag producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Admission and parking are free.
A mix of local and national exhibitors are scheduled to exhibit new products and services focused on increasing production, reducing waste and lowering expenses. Advanced precision farming techniques and products will be featured, as well as products and systems to manage and balance soil fertility. The latest GPS technology will be on display, along with the latest in equipment, tools, seed, chemicals, and management software.
In addition to exhibits, ISU Extension Service and Outreach will be providing in-person agricultural seminars each day at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Alumni Room. The seminars are free to attend and feature new topics each day, including Chad Hart’s Ag Market Outlook for 2023 and Beyond, presented on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The full seminar schedule is available at www.HawkeyeFarmShow.com.
The website also features an interactive show floor plan with exhibitor list.
Each day will kick off with free coffee and rolls from 8:30 to 10 a.m., courtesy of Farm Credit Services Attendees can also register for a chance to win $1,000 in Showbucks, given away at 1 p.m. each day. Showbucks can be used as cash to purchase merchandise from farm show exhibitors. Winner must be present to win.
“The Hawkeye Farm Show is a great opportunity to check out the latest in agricultural products and services from hundreds of local, regional and national companies,” said show manager Scott Guttormson. “And once again, ISU Extension has a great schedule of daily in-person seminars. With free admission and plenty of free parking, free coffee and rolls, and opportunities to win, it’s a great reason to visit Cedar Falls.”
For additional information, go to www.HawkeyeFarmShow.com or contact Scott Gutttormson at (507) 437-7969.