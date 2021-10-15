4-Hers find space to raise pigs, poultry

ONAWA, Iowa — Monona County has a Breakfast Club. You won’t find Molly Ringwald or Judd Nelson in that group, but you will find 4-Hers with a passion for the hog and poultry industries.

The Breakfast Club was initially developed to build interest in the hog industry, says Melissa Beerman, county director for Iowa State University Extension.

“In 2010, we had one pig entered in the county fair,” she says. “We had 96 pigs in 2021, with 32 4-Hers participating.”

County fair swine superintendent Rick Watson and the Extension office went to work to help grow interest in the swine show. Dan Witten, the FFA instructor for the Westwood school district, was already part of a project allowing youth to keep pigs at a local farm while learning how to care for and show pigs.

Eventually, pigs were housed at ISU’s Western Research and Demonstration Farm near Castana.

“A lot of these are kids who live in town, and we have more females involved than males,” Beerman says.

A broiler project began in 2020, thanks to grant funding. In 2019, there were five exhibitors entered in the fair. That number grew to 15 in 2020, and 16 in 2021.

Beerman says an old facility at the research farm was remodeled to accommodate the chickens. Roughly 100 broilers have been housed at the farm.

Chickens are sold as part of the club’s “Buy a Chicken, Donate a Chicken” fundraiser. Buyers take home whole processed chickens, while others are donated to a local food bank.

Beerman says over 100 whole chickens have been donated the past two years.