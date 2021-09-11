9/11 one of many‘pivot points’ for ag

Forty years ago there was a farm crisis. Twenty years ago was 9/11. In the past year a pandemic hit the country and the world. Through it all, agriculture has survived and changed.

“As I think about it, 9/11 proved that the resiliency of America is that we feed ourselves,” says John Whitaker, the head of Conservation Districts of Iowa and a former state legislator and former head of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Iowa.

On 9/11 Whitaker was a farmer and president of the Iowa Farmers Union. And he was in Washington, D.C., for a Farmers Union fly-in when the planes hit the towers.

While that day was difficult and horrifying, Whitaker says 9/11 and other major disasters and challenges in United States history continue to show over and over that “food security is national security” and that “America recovers because America doesn’t starve.”

The present COVID-19 pandemic and the 9/11 tragedy of 20 years ago are clearly different, but they have some similarities, according to Iowa State University economist Chad Hart.

In both cases there has been turmoil and after-effects. The immediate concern after 9/11 was about more terrorist attacks, but that meant the recovery was fairly swift.

The present pandemic unfolded more slowly but has lasted for a long time and the return to normalcy is going to take longer.

Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill says there have been and will be some very specific changes in agriculture due to the challenges of 9/11 and COVID-19.

After 9/11, Hill says, there were concerns about violence in the Middle East and the United States’ dependence on Middle Eastern oil. That helped fuel the growth of the domestic ethanol industry in the United States.