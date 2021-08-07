After the Storm: Derecho’s impact shows one year later

When the derecho swept through central Iowa and northern Illinois a year ago, the wind and rain only lasted for an hour. The damage, however, is still being addressed.

The storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages, ranging from houses, grain bins and crops, along with creating power outages that would last weeks in some locations.

Nearly a full year later, buildings are still being rebuilt, and the effort has been made more difficult with the ongoing pandemic. Slowdowns and supply shortages were already affecting those who were looking to add

to their operation, but wind- damaged houses and bins added more demand to the docket.

Matt Brown, location manager for Key Cooperative near Marshalltown, Iowa, said they lost nearly 1.8 million bushels of storage due to the storm. With expectations of a good crop in central Iowa, he said it was important to get rebuilt as quickly as possible.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime storm,” Brown said. “I’m looking at our rebuild that’s still in progress, and we will be operational this fall. To say we’ll be complete when the combines run would be a stretch, but we will be operational.”

He said much of the storage is back up, but there are still details, such as conveyance, that need to be wrapped up to feel fully complete. However, getting to this point was not easy and took a lot of leg work and a little bit of luck. Brown said they were able to partner with Mid-States Millwright and Builders in Nevada, Iowa, just after the storm hit, allowing them to get on the list right away for any supplies needed.