Ag history offers glimpse into policy and people

With long tenures at many storied agricultural institutions, R. Douglas Hurt is now a professor of agricultural history at Purdue University.

A native of Kansas, Hurt earned his Ph.D. from Kansas State University. He served as associate director for the state historical society of Missouri and later as director of the graduate program in agricultural history at Iowa State University before coming to Purdue in 2003. He served as head of the history department at Purdue.

Hurt has also written a number of books on agricultural history in the United States.

IFT: Let’s start with a broad question. Does where we are today look like any other period in agricultural history?

HURT: I don’t think there is any close comparison. But if I consider the policy and economic situation, there may be some similarities between the last couple of years and the late 1990s. In both cases there were some government actions and economic responses that might be a little similar.

In 1996, Congress passed the farm bill that was often referred to as Freedom to Farm where farmers were supposed to be disconnected from direct farm payments, but by 1998 prices had collapsed and the government responded with aid, even though the farm bill didn’t necessarily call for it. The trade situation led by President Trump was also a government action that was followed by a collapse, and again the government responded with aid that was not included in the farm bill.

Farmers in both cases were twisting in the wind, and USDA stepped in. This may show that farmers still have a strong base of support in Congress.