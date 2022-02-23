Ag law expert dives deep on complicated issues for farms

AMES, Iowa — Kristine Tidgren is precise about her job.

“We don’t give advice. We call it education,” she says when talking about her work as executive director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University.

Tidgren and her co-workers look at some of the major legal issues facing farmers and then do extensive research into the most important of those issues.

“We do deep dives into those areas,” she says.

Once they do that research, they talk to farmers and tax attorneys and accountants and lawmakers, explaining what the law says and what it means and what the possible consequences might be of taking various courses of action. Sometimes that means telling farmers or tax professionals about a new form to fill out or a new court ruling. Other times it may mean telling lawmakers about possible unintended consequences of proposed legislation.

As is often the case, none of this is what Tidgren set out to do in life. In retrospect, however, it seems like it was always what she was working toward.

“I grew up on a farm in west central Iowa,” she says.

After graduating from high school she went to Iowa State, where she majored in journalism and psychology.

“I really had no idea what I wanted to major in,” she says now. She loved math but didn’t want to major in it.

When she graduated she got a job with Electronic Data Systems in Texas, where she worked in the data world. Eventually she decided on law school at the University of Texas. After law school she worked for a law firm in Kansas City but by then she and her husband were starting a family and litigation didn’t fit into a stable family life. They moved back to Iowa, settling in Carroll, and she worked for Lexus-Nexus, a legal data company. In 2013 she came to ISU to work at CALT and eventually became director.