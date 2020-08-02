URBANDALE, Iowa — It can be a bit disconcerting to see a person in 1850s garb cooking over hot coals in a fireplace while wearing a face mask. She is in the past and very much in the COVID-19-dominated year of 2020 at the same time.
That jarring image illustrates the quandary faced by officials at Living History Farms and other agricultural museums and tourist attractions this summer.
“It’s hard to find the balance,” says Ruth Haus, president of Living History Farms.
The good news for Living History Farms is that it has found a way to stay in operation through the COVID-19 pandemic. The doors are open and people are coming. Youth camps are operating. Volunteers and workers are still reporting.
The bad news is that attendance is down over 70% and a number of activities have not been taking place. School trips in the spring were canceled, and those in the fall likely will be as well. Donations and memberships are down. The budget is very, very tight.
“We’re not alone in this situation,” Haus says.
And she stresses that LHF is striving to be more than just a theme park or a museum. It is a part of the community, she says. There is a COVID testing site in the parking lot. Some campers park in the lot as well.
Many parents are thrilled that there are actually camps for their children that are operating. Others are thrilled that they have a place to take the children that is mostly outdoors and relatively safe at a time when enclosed spaces and air conditioning are not considered to be a good idea.
The school trips probably won’t end up happening this year, but Haus and her staff are trying to find ways to offer virtual tours and other ways of being a good resource for teachers.
It isn’t easy.
All of the workers here are wearing masks. Hand sanitizer is available in most of the buildings. Social distancing is encouraged. Some hands-on activities that would normally be encouraged are simply not allowed this summer.
“I would usually offer you one of the cookies I just made,” Julie Lang says to a family with children that is watching her prepare a meal at the 1900 farm. “I can’t do that right now because of the virus.”
“It’s really back to basics for everybody here,” says Amy Day, director of marketing and communications at Living History Farms. “Everybody has learned to just go with the flow.”
That flow always included period dress and learning to cook or grow crops or tend livestock as the people did in 1800 or 1850 or 1900. This year, the decidedly modern ideas of masks and hand sanitizer were added to the list.
The irony of the situation is that Living History Farms is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A new air-conditioned building opened and contains exhibits about the history of the open-air museum, including items such as pictures of the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1979. The virus did make it easy to decide to add a small display in that building about the virus and masks.
Haus puts it all into perspective.
“It’s a living history museum,” she says. “We are living history right now.”