BOONE, Iowa — In one corner, Boone High School agricultural instructor Jim Fitzgerald has a pair of older students working on a precision ag technology computer program. A few feet away, a group of freshman are spending part of their lunch hour practicing their FFA meeting skills. In the shop, it won’t be long before welding begins.
It’s just another day in life for Fitzgerald.
“Every school does it differently,” Fitzgerald says of the way his ag program runs.
Some schools specialize in livestock production or use a greenhouse to push plant production. Others concentrate on welding and equipment repair. And still others emphasize agribusiness courses.
At his central Iowa school, Fitzgerald has a varied ag program, but it is also one of the few with an advanced course in precision ag technology.
That versatility is one thing that has allowed agriculture education programs and the FFA to continue to grow in Iowa and across the nation at a time when the number of farmers is falling, according to Scott Johnson, Iowa state FFA executive director.
Iowa has 246 FFA chapters and over 15,500 members this spring. That is an increase of about 30 chapters and 3,000 members in the past decade. The trends hold true nationally, Johnson says.
“It reflects the excitement around FFA,” he says.
For Fitzgerald, the excitement is in the classroom. A Boone graduate, he eventually returned here to run the program, which has about 100 students and nearly 90 FFA members.
“We’re lucky,” he says, explaining that the town’s location has allowed the FFA chapter members to work at local agricultural events, raising enough money to pay for FFA memberships for the ag students if they choose to participate.
This semester, Fitzgerald has a student teacher to help out. Of course, it’s not just any student teacher. She is Erica Baier, a former state and national FFA officer from Adel who is working to finish her degree at Iowa State University.
Though the work as a national FFA officer has certainly helped her in working on FFA projects and public speaking, she concedes that doing actual classroom teaching is a bit different.
“That’s still a learning experience,” she says.
Fitzgerald just smiles.
“She’s doing fine,” he says.
Meanwhile, the students in the classroom are busy. Each has their own areas of interest. For example, Brennan Lynch, a senior, shows pigs and enjoys the agribusiness training that has allowed him to formulate actual business plans.
“That is really cool,” he says. “I also really like the ag mechanics class.”
Gage Morain, another senior, says he likes tinkering with the equipment. And Joe Zehr, a junior, also likes the mechanical work.
“I’m really intrigued by the welding,” he says.
All of them say they plan on furthering their education after high school. All are interested in agriculture, whether it is as farmers or in agribusiness. For Brennan, it’s looking like agricultural business at Iowa State. For Gage, it is ag business at Northwest Missouri State. For Joe, it is still a question but something in the math or science area at Iowa State looks possible.
That’s music to their teacher’s ears. He says he just wants them to go on and be successful.