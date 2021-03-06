Ag teacher sees career change over the years

Elsa Schmidt can remember when she was one of the few women teaching agricultural classes in Iowa.
“When I first started there were not a lot of female ag teachers,” says Schmidt, an award-winning instructor at Mid-Prairie of Wellman. “Today well over 50% of the teachers are women. That’s a huge change.”
But Schmidt says that even when she was young and knew most ag teachers were men, she also knew it was what she wanted to be.
“My junior year in high school, my ag instructor sat me down and told me I would be a good ag teacher,” she says. “I’m very thankful for that. I guess I’m an oddity. I knew what I wanted to do.”
Perhaps it shouldn’t have been a complete surprise. Schmidt grew up on a farm, but she came from a family of teachers.
“I was one of seven children,” she says. “Most of us have taught at one time or another. Right now my daughter is student-teaching.”
Schmidt graduated from high school at Mount Ayr, where she was a district FFA officer, and went to Iowa State University, where she earned a degree in agricultural education. She then spent four years teaching at Sigourney before taking over at Mid-Prairie in 1991. It was a well-known program that had had only two different ag teachers in the previous 40 years. This past year her work there earned her the coveted Golden Owl Award as the top ag educator in Iowa.
“That was very rewarding,” she says of the award. “As teachers, we know we make an impact, but to be recognized is special.”
And she adds that getting the award this past fall, during the time of COVID-19, makes it even better.
“It really could not have come at a better time,” she says.
There is another thing about being an agriculture teacher, Schmidt says. Unlike most teaching positions, the ag teacher also heads the FFA program at the school, making it a year-round job. That can make it more difficult and time-consuming, but it also comes with rewards. Unlike some teachers, who may only see a student for one class, she gets to see her students throughout their four years of high school, allowing her to build relationships.
The same is true of the relationship between agricultural teachers, who see each other at FFA meetings and contests, allowing them to become a closely knit fraternity of educators. The combination helps to make the job rewarding, she says.
And she says gender isn’t the only thing that is changing in the ag classroom. Fewer students actually live on farms. More are female. More are minorities, at least in some districts. And all of that means the approach in the classroom has changed.
Science and information about food and agriculture are important. While every agricultural teacher would like to send new farmers out into the world, today’s teachers know they are also educating agribusiness leaders and informed consumers.
And if they are lucky they are also preparing the future ag instructors of the world.
“I enjoy having a wide range of kids in my classroom,” she says. “It’s never boring.”