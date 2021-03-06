Ag teacher sees career change over the years

Elsa Schmidt can remember when she was one of the few women teaching agricultural classes in Iowa.

“When I first started there were not a lot of female ag teachers,” says Schmidt, an award-winning instructor at Mid-Prairie of Wellman. “Today well over 50% of the teachers are women. That’s a huge change.”

But Schmidt says that even when she was young and knew most ag teachers were men, she also knew it was what she wanted to be.

“My junior year in high school, my ag instructor sat me down and told me I would be a good ag teacher,” she says. “I’m very thankful for that. I guess I’m an oddity. I knew what I wanted to do.”

Perhaps it shouldn’t have been a complete surprise. Schmidt grew up on a farm, but she came from a family of teachers.

“I was one of seven children,” she says. “Most of us have taught at one time or another. Right now my daughter is student-teaching.”

Schmidt graduated from high school at Mount Ayr, where she was a district FFA officer, and went to Iowa State University, where she earned a degree in agricultural education. She then spent four years teaching at Sigourney before taking over at Mid-Prairie in 1991. It was a well-known program that had had only two different ag teachers in the previous 40 years. This past year her work there earned her the coveted Golden Owl Award as the top ag educator in Iowa.

“That was very rewarding,” she says of the award. “As teachers, we know we make an impact, but to be recognized is special.”