BEAMON, Iowa — A few months ago, Brian Feldpausch had never heard of COVID-19. He and his family still haven’t gotten sick from the virus. But they have seen it impact their lives on and off the farm in ways they never imagined.
“In a way, as a farmer, it didn’t change much at first,” Feldpausch says. “We were ready to plant. We could still do that.”
But then came all the roundabout impacts. It began when school stopped meeting and then moved online. Feldpausch is a former high school agriculture teacher who now serves on a small town school board. He has three children in school, one of whom was graduating this year. Then there was the commodity price drop. The ethanol plants slowed production or even closed. And Feldpausch raises livestock. He watched as packing plants closed or slowed production and animals in the production chain were backed up, hitting prices hard.
And there were other things, sometimes little, but still important.
Inputs and parts are often imported. Suddenly repair pieces for equipment began getting hard to find. He learned to order in advance rather than just stopping at the dealer.
Things got a little crazy.
“It all really showed that our food supply is very efficient but also very brittle,” says Mike Stranz, vice president of advocacy for the National Farmers Union.
That brittleness showed up as farmers and suppliers realized that things like just in time stocking of shelves at supermarkets and in other aspects of the supply chain had issues when the time part was changed. And while there was plenty of meat or other agricultural products to stock the shelves at supermarkets, it became clear that the logistical system in place didn’t always allow the right thing to be packaged and delivered in the right way for the right market at the right time.
The farm economy, already weak due to overproduction and a trade war with China, hit several walls, according to Gary Schnitkey, an agricultural economist with the University of Illinois.
A fight between Russia and Saudi Arabia had already hit the oil market. When the economy began to shut down and more people were either out of work or working from home, they began driving less. Ethanol prices nosedived, eventually affecting grain prices. At the same time, workers at meatpacking plants were hit hard by the virus and plants had to slow production or shut down, hitting the livestock market.
The market seems to have recovered a bit from those items, Schnitkey says, but the recovery has only brought it back to previous levels, which were not very good.
“I think this is going to continue to be a challenge,” he says.
The government has tried to step in with payments to farmers, structured a bit like the Market Facilitation Payments that farmers got last year to offset losses related to the trade war. But there are other factors that have not really been addressed, Stranz says.
Closure of the border cut off the ability of many seasonal workers to harvest crops in the United States. Worker safety at packing plants continues to be a major concern, he says.
He says the virus situation has shown just how consolidation has made the industry more efficient but also more brittle.
Back on the farm, Feldpausch is just trying to get by. He is still feeding the livestock and taking care of the crops. His son had more time to help on the farm this spring. His daughter is finally getting to celebrate her high school graduation, albeit a month late. He is hoping that the school can hold classes in person and operate is something close to a normal way this fall, although he knows it won’t really be life as usual for perhaps another year.
“The teachers went above and beyond this year,” he says. But he adds that it is likely that students still fell behind in some of their studies and if schools are impacted again this next year, that will continue to be an issue.
He has a newfound appreciation for the people who work in packing plants and he is a bit less complacent about timetables and logistics.
“We’ve got an issue with the packing industry,” he says.
Masks and hand sanitizer have also become more commonplace. Feldpausch already had masks that he used in some livestock or grain bin situations. Those actually became harder to find. But he wears a mask to the store and hand sanitizer is everywhere, even at the entrance to his daughter’s graduation gathering.
“I think everybody wants to do the right thing,” he says. “We’re all just trying to figure out what that is.”