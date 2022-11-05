Agriculture not a focus in midterm elections

As the midterm elections approach, ads for political candidates flood the airwaves. However, agriculture appears to be a minimized factor in the 2022 election cycle.

While agricultural issues remain important, Iowa State University political science professor Steffen Schmidt said they aren’t being focused on as a partisan issue for many races. He said there may be differences in approach from the respective parties, but ultimately both are looking for the same end goal.

“Agriculture is in a pretty good position, to be honest with you,” Schmidt said. “Usually, it’s the Republicans that we think of supporting agriculture more, but the Biden administration has been, I think, pretty strong. The secretary of agriculture (and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack) has been an outspoken supporter of farm programs. I don’t see any big difference, frankly, if the Republicans win.”

He said American foreign policy is largely holding steady in terms of agriculture, and both parties have shown a willingness to help farmers during times of hardship.

“When it’s needed, they certainly provide a lot of support for farmers,” he said. “Democrats and Republicans both seem to agree that it’s important. Everybody has to eat, and the farmers are the ones going to feed us.”

The midterms will determine who is working on the upcoming Farm Bill in 2023. While the details of that legislation are yet to be worked out, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said the farm bill is often a bipartisan effort.

“Every farm bill that comes before Congress is very much a bipartisan bill,” he said during a discussion with the Iowa Farmer’s Union. “It’s usually worked out in a very smooth way.”

Coming into the election, the Democratic Party holds the majority in the House of Representatives while the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, giving Democrats the edge as the vice president would break any ties should a vote be even.

There are many tight races throughout the country, with some projections showing the House and Senate both flipping to Republican control. Midterm elections often favor the party that does not hold the presidency.

“In off-year elections, the party of the person who is president usually loses seats,” Schmidt said.

This is an outcome Drake University political scientist Dennis Goldford could see continuing based on historical precedents.

“Every group doing a poll are saying the House is likely to flip and go Republican, and what has surprised people so far is the Senate seems undecided,” Goldford said. “A lot of people expected a big Red Wave, but democrats seem to have a fighting chance. However, polls are useful but not perfect, but at this point it would be shocking if the Democrats held on to the House.”

He said the Republican Party may have an edge in Senate races, but if the Democrats hold on to power in that chamber of congress it may be due to some unique choices.

“The Republicans have nominated some really fringy kinds of candidates, so if they don’t win the Senate it may be more on them than the Democrats,” he said.