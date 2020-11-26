BEEBEETOWN, Iowa — Hannah Spencer Johnsen’s family were successful in their auction and real estates businesses, so when an opportunity to open up a restaurant came about, they thought “why not?”
The family owns and operates the Twisted Tail in this small western Iowa community, and recently was named the winner of the Iowa’s Best Burger contest sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council, through the Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. This is the 11th year for the competition.
The restaurant opened in 2011 after extensive renovation.
“This was totally new for our family,” Hannah says. “This property became available, so we bought it and renovated it. It had been a restaurant before, but we took it down to the studs and renovated everything.”
She operates the restaurant with her brother Luke and her parents, Ed and Ruth Spencer.
Not long after Twisted Tail opened, Hannah says they started entering contests. In 2013, they won the Iowa State Fair Farm Bureau Cook-off. Known for their ribs, the Twisted Tail offers a wide variety of menu items.
This was the third year they had entered the burger contest. Hannah says thanks to the efforts of their staff and customers, they cracked the top 10 this year.
Made out of 80% lean ground chuck, Hannah says their burgers are simply seasoned. They use Certified Angus Beef, which is all locally sourced.
Eleven different burgers are featured on the menu, all using the same 8 oz. (half pound) patty. Other menu items include the steak Philly, prime rib French dip and the filet.
Hannah says the family and staff have worked extra hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the first two months (March to May), they offered takeout only, but are now open for dine-in as well.
The family takes pride in the restaurant’s unique atmosphere. Ed Spencer’s love for history and antiques and their auction business has contributed to the decor and atmosphere of the restaurant. Antiques, memorabilia and reminders of Beebeetown’s history are scattered throughout the restaurant and bar areas.
The designation as Iowa’s Best Burger comes after a two-phase competition. The first phase was based on votes from the public. For a month starting back in February, burger lovers went online and voted for their favorite Iowa burger, submitting nearly 7,000 votes representing around 630 restaurants. At the end of March, the 10 restaurants with the most votes were declared the “Top 10.”
From there, three anonymous judges visit each of the restaurants, focusing on the burger patties and scoring them based on taste, doneness and presentation. The final judging occurred in August and September, and the winner was revealed on Sept. 21.
“It was all very exciting,” Hannah says. “It’s been a little different year for us with COVID and the restaurant being shut down after they announced the top 10.
“But we are very blessed to have an amazing business and customers. We are fortunate to stay pretty busy, and we had some new people stop in and have a burger. It’s been fun for everyone.”