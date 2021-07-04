Antique show blends love of history and agriculture

From steam-powered tractors to wheat harvests, the old days will be active in eastern Iowa this July.

The blend of history and agriculture at the Brown Pioneer Farm Days is a great fit for chairman Jim Greif, who farms near Monticello. Bringing history to the farm is something he enjoys and wants to share.

“It started out as a simple threshing show,” Greif said. “Then the historical society got involved with it and they’ve got a lot more going on. It’s evolved to having a permanent sawmill on site.”

Every year Greif and other collectors show off their antique tractors, and with the evolution of the Pioneer Farm Days, it can be more than that. Antique cars, Civil War-era encampments and other parts of history are on display at the show.

“The sawmill is run with steam engines, we have steam tractors and are featuring the JI-Case brand of equipment — the original yellow ones — and the Northland Case Collectors are having their regional show here,” Greif said.

Greif said planning and coordinating an event like this takes time, but having done this every year since 2007, the show gets a little easier to arrange.

Finding collectors isn’t as hard as one would think, he said, as farmers can be very brand loyal and like to hold on to parts of both their own personal history and agricultural history. He said the biggest challenge is booking some of the collector groups due to crowded schedules.

“My wife says, ‘I can’t believe there’s as many weird people as you are in the world,’” Greif said. “There’s a tractor group for everybody. We are trying to get a major group next year and most of the major clubs are booked out until 2026 or 2027. We are struggling to get a brand name we haven’t featured before for next year.”