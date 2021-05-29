Army veteran finds new challenge with blueberry farm

DeWITT, Iowa — Jason Kerr was serving breakfast as a hotel manager in Davenport, Iowa, when the world seemed to stand still.

All the news programs in the hotel lobby quickly shifted tone as reports of a plane flying into the World Trade Center came in. Kerr, 29 years old at the time, knew he didn’t have a choice in what to do next.

“I always had service on the back of my mind, but after Sept. 11, all that went away and it was just ‘how fast can I get over there,’” Kerr said. “It’s probably akin to what I’m sure many men and women felt after Pearl Harbor.”

Kerr had considered going on an officer path when he was in college. His family has a military history, with his grandfather, great uncle, father and uncle all spending time in the armed forces.

He remembers when he first told people he was joining the Army.

“On Sept. 14, my best friend and I were at his house in

LeClaire and had a fire pit going,” Kerr said. “Neither one of us had more than two words to say. He just said, ‘I’m joining the Army.’ I said, ‘Yeah, me too.’ I had to say it out loud.”

Enlisting in the Army Reserves, Kerr was older than many of the new recruits. He felt the need to prove himself. He ended up being top of his class.

Kerr served as a .50 caliber machine gunner on a Humvee in Iraq, the same gun system used by his grandfather and great uncle during their service.

Now, after hearing the stories of his father’s service, Kerr’s 10-year-old son A.J. has dreams of joining the Air Force.