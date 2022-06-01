Attorney shares story of farm crisis fight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sarah Vogel’s story is a powerful one.

Vogel, an attorney and former North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture, was one of the key figures in the fight to save family farmers during the 1980s. Now she is telling her story in a book titled “The Farmer’s Lawyer, The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm.”

“I wrote the book feeling that, if another farm crisis comes … if the farmer is not making it, we all should be worried,” she said when speaking at the annual meeting of the North American Agricultural Journalists. “… We need them and they need us.”

When the farm crisis of the 1980s started, Vogel was a young single mother, an attorney who had worked in Washington, D.C., but had not really had much courtroom experience. She had recently moved back to her home state of North Dakota.

Soon she became the attorney who talked to numerous farmers who were losing their land and livelihoods during a crackdown by USDA’s Farmers Home Administration (FmHA). She had no money and little experience, but she traveled the state talking to farmers and trying to work with FmHA. Eventually she led a class action lawsuit that was successful, forcing the federal agency to change the way it treated farmers.

She later served two terms as North Dakota Agricultural Commissioner.

The idea of farmers fighting for their land was “embedded in my DNA,” Vogel says. Her family had worked with the Nonpartisan League in North Dakota and her father had been a U.S. Attorney and state Supreme Court Justice.

But that didn’t make her job in the 1980s easy. Many of her farm clients couldn’t afford to pay her. She lost her home. Her utilities were shut off at her office.

“Those were very tough times,” she said. But she was moved by the “burning injustice” of what was happening to farmers.

She won the lawsuit. Some farmers managed to survive. The agricultural economy eventually recovered. But she said another farm crisis could happen.

“We as a people forget the last depression,” she said. “I don’t listen to ag economists.”

She also said the move toward ever fewer and larger farms is not a healthy one, adding that she would like to see more medium-sized farms. The USDA could help encourage that trend, as it did in the 1930s. And she said that despite the trend toward larger farms, she is excited to see farmers trying new ventures.

“There’s a lot of hope,” she said, adding “I’m an eternal optimist.”

