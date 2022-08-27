Automating fieldwork continues to gain traction

As combines begin rolling this fall, technology that has been talked about for years is seeing some progress in farm fields.

Evolutions of precision agriculture and talk of autonomous technology have been floating around for a while, but every season they are becoming more and more of a reality.

“If you look at autosteer, it started off slow,” said Craig Rupp, CEO of ag tech company Sabanto. “It will take time, but it will definitely be a mainstay in agriculture’s future. I think it’s going to get more and more common.”

One of the major obstacles to adopting autonomous technology, particularly when it comes to harvest season, is letting something else be in control. However, with a shortage of labor on some farms, it may be a necessity, Dave Krog, a former lecturer at Iowa State University, said. He founded Salin247 in 2019 and has been working on developing autonomous planter technology.

“I think there’s probably some field operations a farmer could be comfortable dropping off on an autonomous piece of equipment,” said Dave Krog,

Krog said many farmers have already been using some form of autonomous technology, such as auto steer, so this shouldn’t be a major change. The difference is there wouldn’t be anyone in the cab, and issues would need to be dealt with remotely. However, he said this may reduce the need for labor at a time where finding workers can be a challenge.

“You have to still monitor the machine,” Krog said. “But labor availability is an issue, especially for larger operations or medium operations that want to expand.”

Rupp and Sabanto have been focused initially on autonomous tractors, the “Swiss army knife” of agriculture. He said introducing autonomy doesn’t necessarily need to mean creating a whole new machine.

“A lot of companies are good at making tractors, and I want to leverage what they are doing and add my technology on top of that,” Rupp said.

By using a gradual transition to autonomy, it will be easier to adopt for many farmers, he said.

“When you back out of your garage, you aren’t putting your car on cruise control, right?” Rupp said. “There are still plenty of times people will want to manually perform a task.”

Looking ahead to 2023, Krog is hoping to see more expansion of autonomous planters and other implements in the field. The job of following the combine with a grain cart is one of the top candidates for autonomous adoption.

Currently, Krog’s company has a four-row, 30-inch planter prototype, but they weren’t able to get out in many fields in 2022 due to planting delays.

He said he hopes to see the business expand to other areas as well.

“The vision is to be able to use our equipment to raise a crop,” Krog said. “Harvest may be the last thing we tackle because it’s a different animal, but we do have some designs on how to tackle the harvest side of things.”

Krog said he isn’t looking at pursuing autonomous tillage and hopes to promote less tillage and no-till practices.

While there aren’t any plans for harvest in the near future, Krog hopes they can get more prototypes out next year for additional planting and delve into some specialty applications.

“We’d like to have somewhere from two to 10 sidedress applicators next year,” he said. “We’d like to scale up the number of acres and farms we are on next year.”

One area autonomous tractors may help in is field compaction, Krog said. The autonomous technology will require a hefty weight, but in some cases is lighter, or smaller, than a traditional cab and driver. Combined with tracks in many cases, this can reduce the impact the machine has on the soil.