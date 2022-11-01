Avian flu found in Wright County commercial flock

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Wright County, Iowa.
The virus was found in a commercial layer flock of 1.1 million chickens, and this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wright County in 2022.
“With HPAI continuing to be a significant threat across the country, this is a difficult and stressful time for poultry farmers and egg producers,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in an Oct. 31 news release. “We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks and are working closely with USDA and producers to eradicate this disease from our state.
“With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus.”
Earlier this month, officials reported a positive test in a Dallas County backyard flock with 48 birds.
If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305.
Signs of HPAI include:
- Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
- Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite
- Decrease in egg production
- Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs
- Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
- Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea