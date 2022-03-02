Avian influenza found in southwest Iowa flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Pottawattamie County.

State officials announced the discovery March 2. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says the small flock, comprised of less than 50 chickens and ducks, has been depopulated and the farm has been quarantined.

A 10-kilometer surveillance zone has been established, he says. That zone also stretches into Mills County and included three backyard flocks.

HPAI has now been located in 13 states, Kaisand says. The Iowa flock likely was contaminated by wild birds.

“Migratory birds often do not show any symptoms,” he says, adding flock owners need to take steps to avoid contact with wild birds.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States, and it remains safe to eat poultry products.

As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

Iowa’s poultry industry was hit hard by HPAI in 2015, and state officials said it provided a template for dealing with future outbreaks.

“We recognize the threat HPAI and other foreign animal diseases pose to Iowa agriculture,” says Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. “We have been working with USDA, livestock producers and other stakeholders to develop, test and strengthen our foreign animal disease preparedness and response plans since the 2015 HPAI outbreak.