Beekeeper runs business like a livestock producer

INDIANOLA, Iowa — “I think there’s a bee on your lens.”

When Jason Foley made that innocent statement, I knew it was going to be a different kind of interview. To be honest, there were also plenty of bees on various parts of my body and clothing. But it isn’t often I have to remove one from my camera lens.

That’s what happens when you decide to learn about beekeeping from an expert.

Foley is owner of Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens and Foley’s Russian Bees. He’s also a director with the Iowa Honey Producers Association. Today he’s showing me his operation, a collection of hives, a wood shop and store on a few acres not far from a vineyard.

Foley’s operation is a bit unusual even in the world of beekeeping. Although he produces and sells honey, it isn’t the primary focus of his business. He sells queen bees to other honey producers. In agricultural terms, he’s a seedstock producer selling breeding stock, sort of a cow-calf guy of the beekeeping world. His bees are Primorsky Russian bees.

The emphasis here is on selling queen bees, but he also does pollination services and sells honey. He even builds beekeeping equipment, and he and his wife, Shannon, have a small store that is open two days a week where they sell honey products and also items such as homemade brooms she makes.

It’s a diverse operation. And, like most beekeepers, Foley didn’t set out to be where he is today. He began beekeeping as a hobby when he was young. After high school he came to Des Moines to get a degree in graphic arts from Grand View University. But he began keeping bees as a hobby again, and in 2012 he made it a business. By 2015 he decided that there weren’t enough hours in the day for his day job and his beekeeping job.