Beekeeper runs business like a livestock producer

INDIANOLA, Iowa — “I think there’s a bee on your lens.”
When Jason Foley made that innocent statement, I knew it was going to be a different kind of interview. To be honest, there were also plenty of bees on various parts of my body and clothing. But it isn’t often I have to remove one from my camera lens.
That’s what happens when you decide to learn about beekeeping from an expert.
Foley is owner of Honey Hollow Apiary & Gardens and Foley’s Russian Bees. He’s also a director with the Iowa Honey Producers Association. Today he’s showing me his operation, a collection of hives, a wood shop and store on a few acres not far from a vineyard.
Foley’s operation is a bit unusual even in the world of beekeeping. Although he produces and sells honey, it isn’t the primary focus of his business. He sells queen bees to other honey producers. In agricultural terms, he’s a seedstock producer selling breeding stock, sort of a cow-calf guy of the beekeeping world. His bees are Primorsky Russian bees.
The emphasis here is on selling queen bees, but he also does pollination services and sells honey. He even builds beekeeping equipment, and he and his wife, Shannon, have a small store that is open two days a week where they sell honey products and also items such as homemade brooms she makes.
It’s a diverse operation. And, like most beekeepers, Foley didn’t set out to be where he is today. He began beekeeping as a hobby when he was young. After high school he came to Des Moines to get a degree in graphic arts from Grand View University. But he began keeping bees as a hobby again, and in 2012 he made it a business. By 2015 he decided that there weren’t enough hours in the day for his day job and his beekeeping job.
“My hobby became my career,” he says.
But he says the honey business is not an easy one. Much of the honey sold in supermarkets comes from overseas, where labor is cheap and there are few regulations, which is a bit of a buzzkill.
“It’s hard to be an American honey producer,” he says.
He takes the job seriously. He graduated from the University of Florida master beekeeper program and was honored as the beekeeper of the year in that program for four consecutive years.
In short, he knows his bees.
I, of course, know nothing about bees. But I do learn a few lessons. First, understand that bees likely won’t hurt you, but you do need to take some precautions. They tend to dislike perfumes and other strong smells. Dark colors are more disturbing for them. The carbon dioxide you exhale can upset them as well, so wearing after-shave or a strong shampoo and handling a black camera and then blowing on a bee would be, well, a really bad idea.
If bees feel endangered, they may send out a pheromone to warn other bees. That is one reason beekeepers often use a smoker when working around bees. It disrupts the pheromones and can keep them from getting more upset when you open a hive.
We didn’t use a smoker. I had a black camera. Still, I was OK. There was more mutual fascination than fear on this day.
For Foley, this was just another bit of a year-long calendar of work. He sends hives to California during the winter, where they are used on farms as pollinators. Early in the calendar year he is in his wood shop, building items for his operation and also items to sell. In April the hives return and he begins splitting nucleus colonies so he can produce more queens to sell. In May he starts breeding queens. The honey is generally gathered for the year in August.
Because his emphasis is on producing queen bees, he doesn’t produce as much honey as would otherwise be the case.
Foley approaches his beekeeping as a livestock operation. And he sees it as agricultural. Foley says Iowa is one of only a couple of states that do not consider bees to be livestock, which is a problem when it comes to some tax issues.
He has other challenges — mites and pesticide drift are always an issue. Fungicides are not officially toxic to bees, but they kill organisms which are important to bees and thus cause problems.
Hives require care. Weather is a continual issue.
Foley says bees are an important part of the ecosystem. They are necessary for many fruits and vegetables. But they will pollinate any type of plant, including corn or soybeans. Having bees in the area is good for farmers, he says.
All I know is that I like the honey and I really need to get that bee off my lens.