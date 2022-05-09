Beginning farmer loan program officer describes benefits

Steve Ferguson has long been connected with Iowa’s Beginning Farmer Loan program. He was executive director of the Iowa Agricultural Development Authority and a program specialist with the Iowa Finance Authority.

Ferguson grew up on a southeast Iowa family farm near New Sharon raising Angus cattle. He graduated from North Mahaska High School, earned a B.S. in economics from Iowa State University and an MBA from Drake University.

IFT: How did you end up working with the beginning farmer programs and the Iowa Finance Authority?

FERGUSON: I started working at the Iowa Department of Agriculture as the International Bureau Chief, where I assisted the Secretary of Agriculture in establishing a new international marketing program assisting Iowa producers of corn, soybeans, purebred cattle and hogs, as well as Iowa food manufacturers to promote their products in targeted international markets.

In that job I organized and served as trade show manager for two international food shows in Mexico City for the entire United States and I also coordinated numerous trade missions.

When the legislature moved the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship international jobs to the state department of economic development, I was promoted to serve as executive director of the Iowa Ag Development Division within IDALS, managing Iowa’s Beginning Farmer Loan program until 2001, when I transferred to USDA rural development. In 2012, I returned to serve as IADD executive director for one year and then it was merged into the Iowa Finance Authority. There I started administering Iowa’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit (BFTC) program that issues state income tax credits to Iowa asset owners who lease those ag assets (mostly land) to eligible farmers. I have also conducted presentations promoting the programs to students, lenders, Extension personnel, CPAs, attorneys, and farm management firms.

IFT: Could you tell us a bit about the history of the beginning farmer programs?

FERGUSON: BFLP began in 1980 when Bill Greiner was named executive director and organized the program, establishing strong relationships with ag lenders all over Iowa. Today, Iowa’s beginning farmer loan program is the largest in the nation and Iowa ag lenders continue to utilize it to help beginning farmers buy land, machinery, breeding livestock, and other items. The tax credit program began in 2007 to encourage landowners to lease their farms to beginning farmers. Both programs have continued to grow.

IFT: For years, the main product was a low-interest loan. Low interest rates have made that less attractive in recent years. How did the program change and adapt to that situation?

FERGUSON: With major changes with the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Beginning Farmer Loan program, the Iowa Finance Authority is able to provide enhanced financing by using the state and federal programs together. FSA’s 1.5% interest rate and IFA’s interest rate is reduced to approximately 25% of current interest rates.

IFT: What products does the program offer now?

FERGUSON: The beginning farmer loan program and the beginning farm tax credit are both offered. We also assist with the Department of Natural Resources’ leasing program where land owned by the DNR is leased to Iowa beginning farmers who meet the eligibility requirements.

IFT: Have there been any changes in the law recently regarding the programs?

FERGUSON: Each year the net worth eligibility amount for both the loan and tax credit programs are adjusted to an amount established by USDA. The current maximum net worth amount for Iowa beginning farmers is $737,000.

IFT: Could you give us an idea of how many people have used the program?

FERGUSON: Through the end of 2021, the beginning farmer loan program has provided financing assistance to 4,633 Iowa beginning farmers, with the tax credit processing 4,602 tax credit certificates.

IFT: You are now retiring. Any future plans you care to share?

FERGUSON: I am planning to assist USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service as a field representative, completing a variety of agricultural surveys. When I am available I will support Ankeny school teachers as an associate/substitute teacher. I also plan to keep assisting the family’s Angus farm on weekends. However, I remain open to exploring projects to support other organizations.

I would add that Tammy Nebola now administers the BFLP and anyone interested in either the beginning farmer loan program or the tax credit program should call her at 515-452-0401.

