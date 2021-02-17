Biofuel bill would set 10% minimum standard for Iowa

A bill introduced in the legislature and backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds could set a biofuel standard for the state of Iowa.

The Iowa Biofuels Standards Bill, HSB 185, would set a 10% minimum ethanol standard and an 11% minimum biodiesel standard for Iowa with the possibility of both figures rising above those levels after several years. It would also provide a substantial increase in funding for biofuel infrastructure in the state.

“I think there is going to be a very strong push for this,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Organizations such as the Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Soybean Association issued statements expressing support for the proposed legislation, as has POET, an ethanol company.

“Iowa has always been a major champion for biofuels and we applaud

Gov. Reynolds for taking that forward-thinking leadership to the next level with E15,” POET founder and CEO Jeff Broin said in a news release.

The bill, as proposed, would do a number of things. It would set a minimum standard of 10% ethanol for gas sold in Iowa and an 11% standard for biodiesel. The biodiesel requirement would drop to 5% in the winter. The biodiesel requirement in the summer would go to 20% in 2024, and in 2025 the governor could increase the ethanol standard to 15%.

In addition, the bill adds $5 million in state general fund dollars for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) and another $5 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF). At present the state has been providing $3 million each fiscal year for that program, so the change would essentially triple that number.