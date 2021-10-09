Biofuel industry pushes for ‘all-the-above’ approach

Things are looking up, but they are also very much up in the air when it comes to ethanol this year.

While ethanol production facilities have benefited from an improved national economy as the U.S. emerges from the economic doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry experts are anxiously awaiting word on a variety of items being considered in Washington, D.C., that could impact biofuels.

“It’s a nervous time,” says Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

At the plant level, 2021 has been a definite improvement over 2020, according to Mike Jerke, manager at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE) in Council Bluffs.

“It was a significant challenge,” Jerke says of 2020, when drivers suddenly began putting far fewer miles on their cars and fuel usage dropped dramatically. “There was enough pain inflicted.”

Many facilities either closed or ran at less than full capacity during that time. In 2021, demand has picked up and margins improved for most ethanol producers. There have been challenges, such as a shortage of labor and the increased cost of finding labor. In some areas the derecho storm that hit a large swath of Iowa in 2020 caused some challenges finding corn.

“It took a chunk of corn supply out of the picture,” Jerke says.

But an improving economy and better crops have thus far made 2021 better than the very difficult pandemic year.

“We’re going to have a respectable year,” Jerke says.

But Jerke and Shaw both say there are still a number of issues causing concern among farmers and the makers of ethanol. Electric cars are a huge topic of discussion. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to come out with new rules and numbers for biofuel blending requirements soon, and the rumors flying around have many in the industry concerned that the Biden administration might make moves that would hurt ethanol producers.