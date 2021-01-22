Branstad offers optimism on China trade

Former Iowa Governor and U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad is upbeat but cautious about farm and trade policy under the incoming Biden administration.

Branstad, a Republican who served as ambassador to China under President Donald Trump, says Biden made a good choice when he tapped another former Iowa governor, Tom Vilsack, to be Secretary of Agriculture.

“I think Tom Vilsack is a good choice for Secretary of Agriculture, and I hope that the new administration will listen to him,” Branstad told people gathered online and in person for the Land Investment Expo in Des Moines Jan. 12.

Branstad said he worked with Vilsack when the latter was in the legislature and later when Vilsack was USDA secretary during the Obama administration.

“He’s a good advocate. … I’ve enjoyed working with him in different capacities. … We’ve had a long history,” Branstad said.

But he also cautioned that China may try to stall Biden administration efforts to push trade negotiations.

“China always tries to see what they can get by with,” Branstad said, adding that he is hopeful Vilsack can have some influence in the administration to see that China sticks to the Phase One agreement, and that in moving forward some other barriers to agricultural trade could be removed.

Branstad said the COVID-19 pandemic complicated and delayed trade negotiations in the past year. His attention switched from trade to efforts to evacuate some U.S. citizens from China. But he said there have been signs in recent months that trade shipments have increased and that provides optimism for the future.