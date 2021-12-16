Brent Johnson, Northwest Iowa farmer, takes the lead at IFB

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brent Johnson was elected president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation on Dec. 8, marking the end of a decade-long presidency for Craig Hill, who announced earlier this fall that he would not be seeking another term in office.

Johnson, of Calhoun County in Northwest Iowa, defeated two other candidates for the office, which oversees both the organization and its insurance company. He farms near Manson with his wife, LuAnn, and his son and daughter-in-law. Johnson previously served as IFBF District 4 Director. He and his family grow corn and soybeans and also raise beef cattle. He founded an independent precision ag company specializing in GPS soil sampling, data management and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Johnson’s sales pitch to the voting delegates was that he has experience working in both technology and conservation, and those are two areas that will continue to be important to farmers in the coming years.

“I think my background fits those challenges,” he says.

Joe Heinrich of Jackson County was one of two candidates who ran against Johnson for the presidency. He continues to serve as vice president. Tim Kaldenberg was the third candidate.

In other elections at the annual meeting, Randy Brincks of Winneshiek County and Matt Schuiteman of Sioux County were re-elected to the board of directors and Brian Feldpausch of Grundy County was elected to the board following the retirement of Mark Buskohl.

