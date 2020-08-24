Getting milkweed back in the Midwest landscape is crucial to seeing a summer staple, the monarch butterfly.
Monarch larvae will only eat variations of milkweed, and as the plant has seen a decline in the Midwest, the insect has been seeing populations dwindle in recent years.
“Is milkweed still a challenge for many areas?” said Chip Shilling, who works for BASF’s issues management and sustainability initiatives department. “I’ve yet to have somebody say to me, ‘yes, this is still a big problem in my field. We have the tools to control milkweed in fields.”
Part of BASF’s Monarch Challenge has been working with farmers to help create habitats for the species. Shilling said he has enjoyed seeing people bring him photos at different shows and expos he’s attended, as people are enjoying seeing the influx of monarchs into their environment.
“It’s just one of those iconic insects that everybody knows,” he said. “Everybody recognizes them.”
One way for people to get started with their own milkweed plantings is by going to Iowa State Extension’s website, where they sell planting kits.
Lynne Campbell, a STEM education program specialist with Iowa State University Extension, said Iowa is “one of the most altered” states in terms of milkweed, and one of the most significant states in terms of monarch tagging, she said.
A lot of monarchs found in Mexico have tags that trace them back to portions of the cornbelt, including Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas, she said.
“It is important we figure out ways to plant more milkweed in Iowa,” she said.
When looking to get milkweed into a yard or garden, the plant needs to go through a cold, moist period before they germinate. The seed kits from ISU Extension come with a cup that contains vermiculite, and instructions state that the seeds should spend 30 days in the refrigerator before planting them outside.
She said a lot of people who plant milkweed don’t realize it needs to go through that kind of a period, and try to plant them outside with little success.
She said more than 1,000 kits have been sold through Extension, and they would even be great for the classroom. That has led to her writing a nearly $3 million grant proposal that will help do just that.
“They could do it in class or at home, even if they are on virtual learning,” Campbell said. “Everybody is able to do their experiments.”
Shilling said he will be disappointed to not be able to spread their message at places like the Farm Progress Show this year, but he has seen a major shift in attitudes from farmers in the years since they started their program.
“People understood that there is an issue and we can do something to help,” he said. “It’s not really impactful to a farmer’s operation. We’ve been seeing people use different practices like roadside ditches or field edges.”
He said planting one of the many native species of milkweed around a house can look nice as well, as some tend to look more ornamental and fit well into a garden landscape. He also suggested planting some swamp milkweed around a pond is a good way to utilize some potentially unused ground.
Campbell said the best time to plant milkweed, after the 30-day refrigeration period, is after the final frost of the spring.