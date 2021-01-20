Broadband proposal unites Iowa parties

Gov. Kim Reynolds last week delivered her annual condition of the state speech to a half-empty legislative chamber, but it didn’t keep her from proposing a litany of new programs.
The speech, normally delivered by the governor on the second day of the new legislative session to a packed room full of lawmakers, reporters and the public, was this year delivered as much for a television audience as for the limited number of people in the room. In it she included a push for rural broadband and a demand for students to be able to attend school in person. She also pushed the removal of budget triggers included in 2018 tax legislation that would translate into a large tax cut.
Her proposed $8.1 billion budget would feature a three-year $450 million broadband effort, a 2.5% increase to K-12 schools, and several other new programs. It does not include additional funds for water quality programs or the broad sales tax proposal with funding for natural resources that she proposed last year.
Response was predictably divided along party lines, with Republicans praising her speech while Democrats reaction was more muted.
“I thought the governor delivered a very strong speech,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, who added that while the speech did not address water quality, it did address a number of other rural issues.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, issued a statement saying, “The governor and Senate Republicans share many of the same priorities, and I look forward to working with my fellow senators to implement the shared agenda.”
Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said the triggers in the 2018 tax bill have been working and suggested there might be some resistance to removing them, but he did not rule it out.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, said there are issues where the Democrats could work with Republicans, such as on rural broadband access or support for police and dealing with racial profiling. But he was critical of the push to require in-person schooling.
“It’s really a dangerous move,” he said, adding that it pushes a “one size fits all” model on schools no matter what the local COVID-19 situation may be. He also said some of the governor’s other education proposals would have the effect of hurting public education in the state.
House Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Iowa City, agreed.
“Everybody wants kids back in school,” Wahls said, but he added that if the governor wanted students in the classroom, she should have required face coverings and taken other steps that would have made that move safer for more people in more areas. Democrats pointed to the fact that face masks aren’t even required in the state capitol building.
Other groups issued their own statements on the governor’s speech. The Iowa Soybean Association issued a statement praising the push for stronger rural broadband. But the organization also stated that it still supports the Invest In Iowa Act the governor proposed last year, which included a sales tax increase and water quality funding.
The Iowa Environmental Council issued a statement saying it still supports that proposal from last year.
The Iowa Business Council issued a statement saying it was excited to see proposals on tax policy, worker training and housing and child care.
Everyone agreed the situation this year is different than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her speech, Reynolds talked at some length about the last year, which included the pandemic, as well as a derecho and a variety of other challenges.
“It’s been a year,” she said. “And I’ll let you fill in whatever adjective you want.”
Her proposals included:
- $450 million over three years for rural broadband.
- Eliminating revenue triggers in the 2018 tax bill, which would be a large tax cut.
- Spending $3 million to fund public-private partnerships to develop child care facilities, as well as putting $25 million into block grants to promote child care start-ups.
- Increasing mental health funding by $15 million next year and another $15 million the following year.
- Passing legislation that would require a school district to provide 100% in-person classes for any parent that requests them for their children.
- Education savings accounts or school vouchers that could be used for private schools or other options.
- Requiring open enrollment to be offered in every school district.