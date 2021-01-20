Broadband proposal unites Iowa parties

Gov. Kim Reynolds last week delivered her annual condition of the state speech to a half-empty legislative chamber, but it didn’t keep her from proposing a litany of new programs.

The speech, normally delivered by the governor on the second day of the new legislative session to a packed room full of lawmakers, reporters and the public, was this year delivered as much for a television audience as for the limited number of people in the room. In it she included a push for rural broadband and a demand for students to be able to attend school in person. She also pushed the removal of budget triggers included in 2018 tax legislation that would translate into a large tax cut.

Her proposed $8.1 billion budget would feature a three-year $450 million broadband effort, a 2.5% increase to K-12 schools, and several other new programs. It does not include additional funds for water quality programs or the broad sales tax proposal with funding for natural resources that she proposed last year.

Response was predictably divided along party lines, with Republicans praising her speech while Democrats reaction was more muted.

“I thought the governor delivered a very strong speech,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, who added that while the speech did not address water quality, it did address a number of other rural issues.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, issued a statement saying, “The governor and Senate Republicans share many of the same priorities, and I look forward to working with my fellow senators to implement the shared agenda.”