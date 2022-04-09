Broadband still critical need for rural areas

COVID-19 has put internet connectivity in greater focus.

With Zoom meetings, remote school and many workers forced to work from home during this time, having access to high-speed internet has been crucial.

While person-to-person interaction is an essential part of agriculture, sales and marketing are also moving to digital, meaning those without broadband infrastructure face obstacles. Reliable internet access can mean access to the latest equipment technology and oversight of livestock buildings, along with quick access to the latest market data.

“There have been a lot of federal dollars coming down recently, so we are hoping that funding will help bridge the gap in rural areas,” said Melissa Van Dyne with the Missouri Rural Health Association. “It needs to be available at peoples’ homes. When schools had to go online, not everyone had the capacity to do that.”

Van Dyne said there are several pockets in Missouri that do not have broadband coverage. According to research by BroadbandNow in September 2021, Missouri ranked 34th in the nation in overall broadband health, with terrestrial broadband access of 83.7% and an average speed of 293.4 Megabits per second (Mbps). Iowa ranked 36th overall with terrestrial broadband access of 88.8%, but had average speeds of just 193.9 Mbps, and Illinois was ranked 11th overall, with access of 90.6% and an average speed of 324.9 Mbps. They note that much of the best broadband coverage is concentrated in the northeastern part of the state, near Chicago and the surrounding areas.