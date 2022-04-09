Broadband still critical need for rural areas

COVID-19 has put internet connectivity in greater focus.
With Zoom meetings, remote school and many workers forced to work from home during this time, having access to high-speed internet has been crucial.
While person-to-person interaction is an essential part of agriculture, sales and marketing are also moving to digital, meaning those without broadband infrastructure face obstacles. Reliable internet access can mean access to the latest equipment technology and oversight of livestock buildings, along with quick access to the latest market data.
“There have been a lot of federal dollars coming down recently, so we are hoping that funding will help bridge the gap in rural areas,” said Melissa Van Dyne with the Missouri Rural Health Association. “It needs to be available at peoples’ homes. When schools had to go online, not everyone had the capacity to do that.”
Van Dyne said there are several pockets in Missouri that do not have broadband coverage. According to research by BroadbandNow in September 2021, Missouri ranked 34th in the nation in overall broadband health, with terrestrial broadband access of 83.7% and an average speed of 293.4 Megabits per second (Mbps). Iowa ranked 36th overall with terrestrial broadband access of 88.8%, but had average speeds of just 193.9 Mbps, and Illinois was ranked 11th overall, with access of 90.6% and an average speed of 324.9 Mbps. They note that much of the best broadband coverage is concentrated in the northeastern part of the state, near Chicago and the surrounding areas.
“(In Iowa), 89.7% of the population has access to a wired broadband connection with speeds of 25 Mbps or faster,” said Annie Kim with BroadbandNow . “However, 302,000 Iowans do not have a connection capable of such speeds, and another 100,000 residents do not have access to any wired connection at their location.”
In 2015, the FCC defined broadband internet as a minimum of 25 Mbps download speed, but there was a recent push in 2020 by U.S. lawmakers to bump that mark up to a minimum of 100 Mbps. According to the BroadbandNow research, only 83.5% of Missourians have access to wired broadband with download speeds of 100 Mbps or higher and upload speeds of 25 Mbps or higher. Iowa sits at 90.8% while Illinois sits at 93.9%
The National Rural Broadband Association conducted a survey of companies in November 2021, and found one of the largest barriers to advancing broadband coverage is cost. The estimated total cost to bring a region’s customers up to 100 Mbps averaged more than $24 million.
They also looked at fiber deployment in rural communities, but cost and material delays due to supply-chain disruption are also playing into lack of progress.
“The impact of these delays or inability to procure necessary equipment has led to delayed installation of service at customer premises and delayed network construction for approximately two-thirds of responding companies,” the National Rural Broadband Association said in an email to Iowa Farmer Today.
On March 28, President Biden submitted a budget for the upcoming fiscal year with $113 million set aside to “bring down high-speed internet prices and provide technical assistance to rural communities looking to expand broadband.”
In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack supported this move.
“Access to high-speed internet serves as an economic equalizer for rural America while creating high-paying union jobs in rural America,” he said.