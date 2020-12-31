Budget water quality top issues facing Iowa legislature

Water quality, taxes and budget questions are likely to be major issues facing the Iowa legislature when it convenes Jan. 11, but the COVID-19 pandemic will still be a big factor as well.

As of late December, lawmakers had not yet decided how much of the 2021 session would be in person and how much would be virtual as the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, which forced last year’s session to suddenly recess for over two months and then reconvene for a brief but busy two-week period in June.

Most lawmakers hope to meet in person, either at the start of the session or at some point.

“I’ve always tried to get to the capitol two hours before the session starts for the day so I can talk to people there,” says Sen. Dan Zumbach, a farmer who heads the Senate Agriculture Committee.

That interaction is helpful.

“For me it is important,” Zumbach says.

Last year’s long interruption during the session effectively ended any discussion of the big idea proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year to raise the state’s sales tax to fund water quality efforts and perhaps mental health treatment as well. That tax hike was to be offset by reductions in the state’s income tax.

It was a big idea that had been discussed for years, stemming from the 2010 Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy (IWILL) referendum in which voters decided that if the sales tax were to be increased the first 3/8 of a cent would go toward a formula aimed at improving water quality and natural resources.