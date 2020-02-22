CHARLES CITY, Iowa — Getting lots of students involved is a key aspect of FFA, and Charles City High School’s goal is no different.
Jim Lundberg, one of Charles City’s FFA advisors, said the participation in their program is large. There are 125 students on the roster for FFA, and he said that is due to the activities and classes offered.
“We recognize all kids with all different abilities,” Lundberg said. “We have a lot of kids come in that maybe they aren’t into school as much but they still have a purpose.”
Another draw might have something to do with Lundberg himself. He was recently named one of seven finalists in Iowa for Nationwide’s Ag Educator of the Year. Fellow FFA advisors and teachers Bret Spurgin and Jodie Johnson were among those who nominated Lundberg. Spurgin said he thinks the connection Lundberg creates with students helps move kids in the right direction.
“Ag teachers I think are unique, because we kind of have a connection to other things,” Spurgin said. “Whether it’s FFA, state fair — he was always willing to help. He’s great with the kids.”
Lundberg was quick to laud his fellow teachers for building positive relationships with the students. He said helping kids figure out a career direction is one of the most important parts of his job.
“I guess I don’t come to work with a goal of ‘let’s see what I can do to win an award.’ I just come to work to try to do my job and help kids,” he said.
FFA chapter president Bronson Forsyth says what Lundberg does works.
“Mr. Lundberg does a really good job at seeing a kids specialties,” Forsyth said. “He’s really good at motivating kids to go out for FFA and try it out.”
When it comes to educating students, Spurgin said technologies change quickly, so adapting and seeing the students learn is important.
“It doesn’t matter what changes are happening or what new technologies are there, it is about trying to make sure that we’re getting students that are ready to be employable,” Spurgin said. “That could be through the classroom or FFA contests. As long as we are getting students ready to become good employees, they’ll be able to do anything.”
Those future employees have taken those lessons to heart and are planning ahead.
Student Anna Krumwiede said she enjoys showing at the county fair as a member of FFA and taking part in agriculture classes. She plans to study elementary education.
“Every year, the FFA chapter helps at a farm safety day program, and we get to work with fourth graders,” Krumwiede said. “I’ve really enjoyed that and it kind of pushed me into what I want to do.”
Another student, Lynn Hoeft, plans to use what she’s learned to study animal science. She said the life skills gained from FFA include confidence and public speaking.
Students pick up welding skills in a program at the school started by Spurgin. It has been sponsored by a few northern Iowa welding companies. Lundberg said it wouldn’t make sense for their area in Floyd County to focus on a subject like dairy production extensively as there aren’t many dairy farmers in the area. However, welding is a niche they have found success in.
“(Companies) have invested some big money in our program,” Lundberg said. “They know we are finding kids that want to be welders. We’ve adapted that: What are the needs of our students? What are the needs of our community? We try to meet those needs.”
Despite the success of the program and the deserved recognition of the teaching staff, Spurgin said it wouldn’t be possible without the students.
“We have great students,” Spurgin said. “We have students, whether they are from an ag background or not, that come in and if we can get them excited and get them hooked, they stick around. It makes it fun to come in at 6 o’clock in the morning to do a practice for FFA contests because they want to be here.”