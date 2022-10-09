Churches mark harvest with prayer, potlucks

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Harvest duties extend beyond the field and home and into churches, where weekly services routinely include prayers for a safe and bountiful autumn.

At the Hillsdale United Methodist Church, located near here in Mills County, Iowa, the congregation has been holding its Harvest Home festivities in late September for over 90 years.

“It really serves two purposes,” says Rev. Ken Demlow, pastor at the southwest Iowa church.

“It allows us to thank God for the harvest and how He takes care of us. It also serves as a kind of homecoming for our congregation.”

Church members bring items to display in the church, including produce from their gardens. Special entertainment is also brought in for the Harvest Home service, and lunch is served to those in attendance.

Demlow says special prayer requests are fairly common during harvest time.

“We have prayer requests during our regular weekly service,” he says. “We make it a point to pray for everyone’s safety, and the farmers are on our prayer list. A lot of our church members farm.”

Farmers are foremost in the minds of parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry, Iowa. This includes a special harvest Mass and potluck Oct. 8.

“We have Harvest Month activities through October,” says Rev. Luis Meija, church pastor. “We will have a Mass out on the farm where we say thanks to God, then have a parish potluck.”

Each week during harvest, Meija’s homily will include a prayer of safety for the farmers.

“We give thanks to God for a good harvest,” he says.

Meija adds the harvest celebration is very well attended.

“We have a lot of fun,” he says. “We’re very thankful for all we are given.”