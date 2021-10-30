Climate data confirms extremes, challenges

There has been a lot of talk about climate in recent years. Sometimes it helps to take a step back and review what we know and what we are talking about when it comes to climate change.

Let’s start with the science.

While there is some discussion about who first determined that certain gases led to warming of the atmosphere, John Tyndall, an Irish physicist, is generally credited with experiments in 1859 that indicated certain gases, such as carbon dioxide, absorb radiation and turn it into kinetic energy. Later experiments by numerous researchers backed up this idea.

The onset of the industrial revolution pumped many more of those gases into the atmosphere, and in the 20th century, the use of the automobile added dramatically to the increase in what we now call greenhouse gases. The increase in those gases warms the atmosphere.

“We call it climate change,” says Jerald Schnoor, co-director of the Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research at the University of Iowa.

The result of that dramatic increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has been that the earth’s average temperature has risen 1.1 degrees Celsius (about 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent decades.

“That may not sound like much,” Schnoor says, “but it is.”

Most of that change has come since about 1970, according to Gene Takle, an emeritus professor of agronomy at Iowa State University who has looked extensively at climate issues and agriculture. And he says that while the climate has changed many times in the past, that change generally came over thousands, not dozens, of years. People, plants and animals can adapt, but they can’t do so in a very brief period.