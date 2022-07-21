Climate, finance highlights of Women in Ag conference

“Women Power Up: Countdown to Success” is the theme of the 17th annual Iowa Women in Agriculture Conference at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny Aug. 4.
The 2022 conference will address an array of ag challenges, offering timely advice as well as networking opportunities. A combination of general sessions and workshops will focus on equipping women with tools, including:
- Marketing strategies
- Global trade forecasts
- Risk management skills
- Ag advocacy success stories
- Cover crop, soil health, and climate-smart initiatives
- Tips for ag business beginners and
- Mentoring advice for ag women
The conference kicks off at 8:15 a.m. and concludes at 4:45 p.m.
Speakers include Lisa Schulte Moore, Iowa State University professor of natural resource ecology and management and recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship: Krysta Harden, the first woman president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council; and Angie Treptow, senior vice president of lending operations with Farm Credit Services of America.
The conference features a complimentary Welcome & Networking Reception on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at Winterset Cidery, 1638 Highway 169.
Early bird registration is $55 until Aug. 1 and $75 after that date. For conference information, contact IWIA president Cheryl Tevis at 515-353-4425 or visit www.iowawomeninag.org for a full conference agenda and registration details.