Of the four H’s in the 4-H organization, health has been a focus for many clubs across Iowa so far this year.
One of the key aspects of the organization is gathering — having lots of face-to-face contact with other members and leaders. However, during the pandemic, face-to-face contact has been discouraged, especially indoors. That has led to a few adjustments by many of the Iowa clubs.
Zoom meetings were the option of choice back in March for Michelle Ehlers, the leader of the Albert City 4-H Club, but in June, the club needed to meet to prepare for their county fair.
“In June we had our first in-person meeting at the county fairgrounds in preparation for our fair,” Ehler said. “We had everyone out at the Buena Vista County Fairgrounds, one of the first in the state that was person-to-person. We had everyone bring their own chair and social distance in a circle and no one who had symptoms was allowed.”
After the fair went along without a hitch, meetings continued for the Albert City 4-H club as they took advantage of their local campground, hosting socially distant meetings outside.
“These kids are 4-Hers so they are used to being out and about,” Ehlers said. “They said ‘I love this’ because it’s almost like a campfire-style meeting.”
Carol Larson, a 4-H club leader for the Spirit Lakers in Dickinson County, Iowa, said the initial transition to virtual meetings in April and May took a little time to get used to. Larson and her crew ended up meeting in person in June, as a few of the members still had to do their annual presentations to be eligible for the fair, which was held but closed to the public. They met in a park where they could social distance.
“We all masked up and it went well,” Larson said.
The differences in the way clubs are handling this time is reflective of just how different clubs can be throughout the state, according to Debbie Nistler, the Iowa’s state 4-H program leader.
“Every pocket in Iowa is a little bit different,” she said. “It all depends on what limitations there are in each county at the time. Normally the clubs are face-to-face, but we have some that are choosing to do their meetings outside to be safe and some that are doing virtual or a combination.”
The fall means a new year on the 4-H calendar, and while this year looks anything but normal, Nistler said they are still doing a lot of their typical programming through the schools, but in many cases it’s either recorded or virtual.
The impact of the pandemic on membership is yet to be determined, Nistler said, but she believes people are excited to get going this year.
“Our registration didn’t open until Oct. 1 online, but somehow we’ve had people already finding a way in and getting registered,” Nistler said. “I’m optimistic that our enrollment won’t be impacted by this.”
The pandemic has also impacted the way 4-H clubs are planning events this year.
A main fundraiser for the Albert City club’s community involvement projects is a can redemption program, which they had to shut down for a couple of months. The program is back on track, as Ehlers said they were able to find a way to spread families out around a half block and have proper protection to sort through cans and bottles.
“4-H is all about finding creative ways to do things,” Ehlers said. “This coronavirus pandemic is no different. We want to provide opportunities for our youth to participate and we have to be creative on how we do that.”
Larson said they have been able to get some activities done in the early part of the 4-H year, including making a scarecrow to put on display at the local Pizza Ranch.
“They had their flannel shirts and boots and all that stuff out (for the scarecrow) and worked on stuffing it up,” Larson said. “The only difference was the fact we all had masks on, and that didn’t really seem to make any difference. We are making it work real well.”
Ehlers’ 4-Hers have also been adjusting their ideas. At the meetings, some members give presentations and Ehlers said one recent talk was on proper hand washing as school got underway.
Nistler said the state has a new program that was created as a direct result of the pandemic, the Garden to Give program. Running from April through October, Garden to Give involves more than 700 Iowa families that start gardens and donate the vegetables to local food banks.
“We are trying to make it a very comprehensive 4-H type program,” Nistler said. “It’s learn-by-doing, and doing it as a family. Family is an important component for that and allowing them to do this project together is an opportunity to grow together.”