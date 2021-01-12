Co-ops leader fought for ag essentials during lockdowns

As the president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives since 2009, Chuck Conner has kept his voice in the ring for agriculture.

Conner has made his career in prominent public positions, as USDA secretary and deputy secretary in 2007-08 and working as a special assistant to the president for George W. Bush from 2001-05, where he worked on the 2001-02 Farm Bill. Before that, Connor was the president of the Corn Refiners Association for four years.

He recently spoke with Illinois Farmer Today to discuss some of the major issues facing his organization today.

IFT: Our agricultural lives have been disrupted over the past year, particularly with COVID-19. How has that affected you as an organization?

CONNER: One of the most fundamental decisions that occurred earlier this year was the decision to designate really the entire food chain as sort of critical infrastructure as it relates to shutdowns and quarantines.

You’ve probably heard and read stories where some of those early drafts of exemptions were very narrow — so narrow in fact that they only applied to workers in grocery stores. It was a high priority for us getting that designation so the drivers of your fertilizer truck or the person delivering your propane, all the essentials that are necessary for food production in this country, were included in that.

Once that was done — I’m not saying it wasn’t a tough year — but for Midwest agriculture it was the closest thing you can call to a normal year in a very abnormal year. There aren’t very many sectors where you can even talk in those terms of normalcy.