WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — In response to the damage caused by the derecho that ripped through Iowa on Aug. 10, the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers is providing on-farm resources to help livestock farmers get their questions answered about options for their farms.
If your farm sustained damage to its livestock and poultry barns, open feedlots or even windbreaks, the coalition is sending representatives to farms to assess the best options for moving forward, according to a news release.
Some farmers may just decide to replace damaged buildings, while some may want to take the opportunity to relocate and improve facilities. If you are a farmer that has gone through the Master Matrix and took points for trees around your livestock barn that are now damaged or gone, you need to get a plan in place to replace them.
“If you have questions about what your options are, give the coalition a call and a staff member will come out to your farm and visit about your particular situation — all at no charge and completely confidential,” says Brian Waddingham, executive director of CSIF. “We’re passionate about responding to the needs of Iowa livestock farmers. We can provide a helping hand as an unbiased third party that can help in the planning and rebuilding process.”
If looking for disaster assistance due to the impacts of the derecho, farmers should identify their local USDA Service Center and report the losses and learn about their options for livestock, infrastructure, land or crop losses and damages. They can also use an online tool that outlines the programs available, including Livestock Indemnity Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, low-interest emergency loans, and several other options.
Reach the coalition at 800-932-2436 or email bwadding ham@supportfarmers.com.