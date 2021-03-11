Commodity Classic eyes sustainable practices

If there was one word buzzing around Commodity Classic this year, it was sustainability. A large part of that is due to anticipated legislation from the new U.S. presidential administration.

Some of those sustainability goals were addressed when Tom Vilsack, newly appointed as the United States Secretary of Agriculture, spoke to farmers in the March 5 closing session, emphasizing regenerative practices.

“We are losing about 4.5 tons of topsoil per acre per year in the United States,” Vilsack said. “We are only replacing half a ton of topsoil per acre. We need to be investing in and providing incentives and encouragement for farmers to embrace practices they are already embracing.”

He said cover crops, crop diversity and rotational grazing are among practices that are going to be encouraged. Vilsack said it makes sense for farmers to be the front line for environmental sustainability as there are lots of opportunities for wins and opening new revenue streams.

Commodity Classic was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the annual convention’s opening session on Tuesday, commodity heads also put the focus on the environment.

“A key thing coming up is how do we take care of our environment,” said Todd Stucke, with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Kevin Scott, president of the American Soybean Association, said sustainability is nothing new for many farmers, but he also said any future endeavors by the government need to be made in the farmers’ interest.