Commodity Classic eyes sustainable practices

If there was one word buzzing around Commodity Classic this year, it was sustainability. A large part of that is due to anticipated legislation from the new U.S. presidential administration.
Some of those sustainability goals were addressed when Tom Vilsack, newly appointed as the United States Secretary of Agriculture, spoke to farmers in the March 5 closing session, emphasizing regenerative practices.
“We are losing about 4.5 tons of topsoil per acre per year in the United States,” Vilsack said. “We are only replacing half a ton of topsoil per acre. We need to be investing in and providing incentives and encouragement for farmers to embrace practices they are already embracing.”
He said cover crops, crop diversity and rotational grazing are among practices that are going to be encouraged. Vilsack said it makes sense for farmers to be the front line for environmental sustainability as there are lots of opportunities for wins and opening new revenue streams.
Commodity Classic was held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the annual convention’s opening session on Tuesday, commodity heads also put the focus on the environment.
“A key thing coming up is how do we take care of our environment,” said Todd Stucke, with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Kevin Scott, president of the American Soybean Association, said sustainability is nothing new for many farmers, but he also said any future endeavors by the government need to be made in the farmers’ interest.
“We are good stewards, and farmers have been doing conservation for many years,” Scott said. “My great grandfather started farming here and I’m hoping my grandkids can farm here. To me that says sustainability. We have to make a profit.”
Scott said technology has come a long way in recent years and will help farmers with sustainability.
Vilsack said it has been difficult in the agriculture industry in recent years with commodity prices low, but he voiced optimism as prices have moved higher in the past 6 months. One focus for Vilsack’s remarks was farm income.
He said nearly 89.6% of farm families are getting the majority of their income from off-farm locations, whether that’s from a second job or spouse, emphasizing the need for more stable and higher markets.
“The focus for us is markets,” he said. “More markets, better markets, newer markets and fairer markets.”
Part of that plan is for trade agreements, including enforcement of the USMCA and dealing with the United Kingdom and European Union, with Vilsack saying there are opportunities available.
“Maybe it gives us the opportunity to open the door, with the understanding that any trade agreement must include open access to agricultural products in order to be successful,” he said.
He also said the relationship with China is “complex,” which could impact the current phase 1 trade agreement if relations sour. Vilsack said it is important for the Department of Agriculture to have a voice and be a part of international dealings, because trade is so vital to the industry.
Vilsack added that the stresses of COVID-19 have weighed on the industry and gave an update on the support farmers can receive from relief packages such as CFAP.
“Every farmer and rancher has gone through a very, very difficult time,” he said. “I realize how difficult it has been. We want to do an evaluation at USDA to determine what the need is out there and how many folks need help and assistance, and who hasn’t received assistance. In the next few weeks, we’ll be able to give an update on that.”
He said the passing of the American Rescue plan may provide relief to some farmers.